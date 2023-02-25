One year of war in Ukraine : Unidentified persons pelt Russian Consulate in Bad Godesberg with paint capsules

Police are looking for anyone who might have seen anything suspicious in the area of the Russian consulate. Foto: dpa/Marijan Murat

Bad Godesberg In the early hours of Friday morning, unidentified persons threw paint capsules at the Russian Consulate General in Schweinheim. This is already the second incident this week. On Wednesday, three red “Z symbols” were sprayed. Bonn police are hoping for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incidents.

Unidentified persons threw paint capsules containing red paint onto the grounds of the Russian Consulate General in Schweinheim during the night from Thursday to Friday. The incident is believed to have occurred between 1:15 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. On Friday afternoon, red paint residue could still be seen in the consulate's entrance area. According to a police spokesman, a capsule also hit a building. According to initial findings by investigators, the culprits may have driven a vehicle to the property on Waldstrasse. Friday marked the anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine. On Wednesday, 60 people demonstrated against the war in front of the consulate.

On Wednesday “Z” symbols were sprayed

It is already the second incident of this kind this week. Unidentified persons sprayed red “Z” symbols at entrances of the consulate on Wednesday night. The color was probably meant to symbolize blood, which is why the paint had run. The “Z” is used in Russia as a military and propaganda symbol for the war in Ukraine. In Germany, displaying the “Z” symbol in this context is punishable by law because it publicly condones the war of aggression. The basis for this is Section 140 of the Criminal Code. This is punishable by up to three years' imprisonment or a fine.

While two symbols were quickly removed, one of them on an entrance remained a little longer before being removed from the brick facade. The three pieces of graffiti were noticed at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. To paint the graffiti, one would not have needed to enter the premises of the consulate, explained the police in response to a GA query. In both cases, the Staatsschutz (branch of police investigating politically motivated crimes) is investigating the incidents of property damage.

Bonn police are looking for witnesses who may have seen suspicious persons or vehicles in the area at the times mentioned. Tips can be called in to: ☎ 02 28/1 50.

Orig. text: Maximilian Mühlens