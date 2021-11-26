Vaccines approved for children from age 5 : University Hospital Bonn: Intensive care units are full

A Covid patient in Thuringia is transported to the emergency department of the Siloah Hospital in Hannover. Foto: dpa/Julian Stratenschulte

Bonn/Düsseldorf/Berlin Intensive care units at the Bonn University Hospital were full as ofThursday. A few German statesarehaving to transfertheirpatients out ofstate as theirhospitalsare full. Meanwhile, the EuropeanMedicinesAgency (Ema) has given the green light for the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine for children five years and older.

The increase in new coronavirusinfectionscontinuesunchecked. The situation in hospitalsis coming to a head: At the University Hospital in Bonn (UKB), not a single intensive care bed was free on Thursday. Currently, 27 patientsconfirmed to have Covid-19 arebeingtreatedthere, elevenofthem in intensive care, eightofthem on ventilators. Nine of the ICUpatientsareunvaccinated, according to UKB. "Itisdifficult to predicthow the numbers will develop," says Professor Wolfgang Holzgreve, medical director and chairmanof the board of the universityhospital. Becauseof the high severityof the currentcases, fewer operations could be canceledthan at otherhospitals. In all of Bonn, four intensive carebedswere still available in the earlyevening, according to the Divi-Intensivregister. The universityhospital has 120 intensive carebeds, in Bonn thereare a total of 227.

Bavaria, Thuringia and Saxonyarealreadypreparing to transfer 54 Covid ICUpatients to otherstatesbecausetheirICUsare full. In addition to the northern German states, NRW also agreed to acceptpatients. Buthere, too, the pressureisgrowing. The University Hospital Düsseldorf explained, "Like other Düsseldorf hospitals, weonly ever have a few bedsavailable.”

The headof the German Hospital Association, Gerald Gaß, warned, "Germany istesting the limitsofitshealthcaresystem, with 75 percentof all hospitalfacilitieswith intensive careunitsreporting limited operations." As a result, manypatientswho do not have Covid aresuffering. "Wecannolongercare for almostone in threepatients in the regularsystem. We will perform about 20 percentfewercoloncancersurgeries and aboutsevenpercentfewersurgeries for womenwithbreastcancer," Gaßsaid. Emergencycare for heartattack and strokepatients will be severely limited bylongertraveltimes to distanthospitals, he said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) isconcerned, sayingcare must be taken not to overburdenhospitals. "Everydaycountshere," shesaid. "The situationis so seriousbecauseweare in an exponentialgrowth.”

Most Covid patients in intensive care have not been vaccinated

By far the largestproportionof Covid patients in intensive careunitshave not beenvaccinated, hospitals in Essen and Colognesaid. Now, on behalf of the coalitionparties, the FederalMinistryofHealthispreparing a vaccinationrequirement for occupationalgroups: "For people whowant to work in a hospital, in inpatientcarefacilities, in placesofferingintegrationassistanceor in outpatientcareservices, itisplannedthatthey will eitherhave to be vaccinatedorrecoveredstarting January 1, 2022,” the draft resolutionstates. For thosecurrentlyemployed, a transitionperiodisprovideduntil the end of March 2022. Employees will not be forced to get a vaccinationbuttheycouldfacefines, an employmentbanor a ban on entering the country.

In a conferencewithChancelleryhead Helge Braun (CDU) with his statecolleagues, there has been a disputeabout tougher measures. Braun issaid to have put pressure on the coalitionparties SPD, Greens and FDP in a conferencecall. He was quoted as saying, "Weneed an emergencybrakenow." According to the report, Braun demanded, "Either the coalitionmakes a laworweneed a conferenceofstatepremiers to decide on a clearemergencybrake.”

Meanwhile, the EuropeanMedicinesAgency (Ema) has given the green light for approvalof Biontech/Pfizer's Covid vaccine for children five years and older. The Ema made the announcement on Thursday. It will be the first Covid-19 vaccineapproved in the EU for childrenunder the age of 12. Children five years and olderare to receiveonlyone-thirdof the adult doseof the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine and two doses threeweeks apart. The EMA stressedthat the vaccineissafe and effectiveaccording to studies. So far, noserioussideeffectshavebeenobserved.