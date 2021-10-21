Coronavirus study : University Hospital Bonn researches long-term effects of Covid-19

Foto: Universitätsklinikum Bonn/Saba, Johann F. - UKB

Venusberg While it is clear that some people who have been infected with Covid-19 suffer from long-term effects, much more research needs to be done on the topic. The University Hospital Bonn is looking for volunteers to participate in a study as they conduct their research.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The University Hospital Bonn (UKB) is looking for participants for a study on long-term consequences of a Covid-19 infection. "It is not yet well understood how infection with the Sars Cov-2 virus can trigger secondary diseases of the lungs and central nervous system," Michael Heneka, director of neurodegeneration at UKB, said in a statement from the clinic. The "Covimmune-Clin" study is funded with 500,000 euros from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research. UKB is looking for volunteers between the ages of 25 and 75 who are proven to be infected with Covid-19 and have no symptoms other than loss of smell and taste, as well as healthy individuals to monitor, for the long-term study through the end of this year. The study will include three appointments at the Venusberg campus.

The aim of the UKB is to improve the care of post-Covid patients. These patients complain of persistent symptoms after surviving a coronavirus infection, such as extreme fatigue, attention deficit disorders and difficulty finding words. "Evidence suggests that one in twenty post-Covid patients has a residual, or permanent, pulmonary finding. Whether and which therapeutic consequence will result from this in the long term is part of this study," explains co-study leader Dirk Skowasch, Head of Pneumology at the UKB Heart Center.

More information on the study can be found at: www.ukbonn.org/neurodegeneration or by sending an e-mail to neuro-covid19@ukbonn.de