Pro-Palestinians disrupt professor's lecture Brawl at anti-Semitism lecture at Bonn University
Bonn · First there were heckles, then a disruptive student and a guest student attacked each other during a lecture by anti-Semitism researcher Lars Rensmann. The CDU-affiliated university group RCDS is calling on the university to exmatriculate disruptive students.
On Monday evening, there were several disturbances during the lecture by Passau anti-Semitism researcher Lars Rensmann at the University of Bonn, which led to a physical altercation. This was confirmed by both the audience and the university the following day. The General-Anzeiger also has pictures and videos of the evening.
One of the interested listeners was Bonn student Tilman Rami, who belongs to the CDU-affiliated RCDS university group. On the evening, Rensmann spoke about anti-Semitism as well as radical right-wing and left-wing groups, said Rami. The event had apparently been interrupted a total of four times by Palestinian sympathizers. Rensmann had already offered to talk openly about the Middle East conflict at the beginning. According to Rami, the disruptors did not take up this offer.
Security service intervenes
After the first forced interruptions to the lecture, interested listeners asked the hecklers to leave the lecture hall in the main building. The whole thing culminated in a guest listener and a heckler getting into a brief scuffle, during which they both put each other in a headlock. A private video obtained by the GA shows how others from the plenum and members of the university's security service separated the disputants. The latter was also confirmed by the university's press department. According to Rami, the troublemakers were banned from the premises. The incident was not reported to the Bonn police, according to a spokesperson for the authorities. The university is still considering a subsequent criminal complaint. The event entitled “The present of anti-Semitism: A critical analysis of hostility towards Jews today” was organized by the General Students' Committee of Bonn University (AStA).
Not the first incident of this kind
It is not the first incident of this kind. A few weeks ago, several Palestinian sympathizers disrupted a lecture by the German-Israeli tour guide Uriel Kashi, who had been invited by the German-Israeli Society to speak as a civilian about the Middle East conflict. There were no attacks. The troublemakers in the university lecture hall on the Poppelsdorf campus read out messages from their cell phones in the middle of Kashi's speech and Arabic-language music was played. Kashi also offered to talk to them about the political situation, but no one took up the offer. They were escorted outside by security, shouting “Freedom for Palestine”. The same words were spoken by the scuffling troublemaker on Monday evening after the confrontation, as can be heard on the video.
Rami says: Anyone who disrupts a lecture on the present of anti-Semitism to critically analyze hatred of Jews “stands for pure anti-Semitism and that must be named as such”. The Bonn RCDS is calling on the university management to de-register such students and - if they are visiting students - to expel them from Germany.
At least the protest against Kashi's lecture, which also involved a public rally, is connected to the Palestinian protest camp that has been taking place on the edge of Bonn's Hofgarten in recent weeks. The organization behind it is called “Students for Palestine Bonn”. After some campers occupied the main entrance to the university last Wednesday, the Bonn police not only broke up the blockade with more than 200 officers. They also cleared the camp that day.
(Orig. text: Philipp Königs; Translation: Mareike Graepel)