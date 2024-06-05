Pro-Palestinians disrupt professor's lecture Brawl at anti-Semitism lecture at Bonn University

After the first forced interruptions to the lecture, interested listeners asked the hecklers to leave the lecture hall in the main building. The whole thing culminated in a guest listener and a heckler getting into a brief scuffle, during which they both put each other in a headlock. A private video obtained by the GA shows how others from the plenum and members of the university's security service separated the disputants. The latter was also confirmed by the university's press department. According to Rami, the troublemakers were banned from the premises. The incident was not reported to the Bonn police, according to a spokesperson for the authorities. The university is still considering a subsequent criminal complaint. The event entitled “The present of anti-Semitism: A critical analysis of hostility towards Jews today” was organized by the General Students' Committee of Bonn University (AStA).