Awarded with 100,000 U.S. dollars University of Bonn mathematician Angkana Rüland receives prestigious prize
Bonn · Angkana Rüland has been awarded the New Horizons Prize worth 100,000 U.S. dollars. The University of Bonn professor wants to donate part of the prize money to promote young talent.
The University of Bonn is a good place for outstanding mathematicians. Following Ana Caraiani last year, Angkana Rüland now received the coveted "New Horizons Prize": a prestigious award for young researchers from the Breakthrough Foundation (whose sponsors and founders include Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg). The prize is endowed with 100,000 U.S. dollars.
As reported, the 35-year-old mathematician accepted a call to become a renowned Hausdorff Chair at the beginning of this year: it’s the highest scientific position offered by the Cluster of Excellence Hausdorff Center for Mathematics (HCM) at the University of Bonn.
Rüland enjoys working on the interface between mathematics, physics and engineering. In her research on microstructures, she is particularly interested in a special class of materials. Namely, metal alloys that have shape memory: For example, a paper clip that is way bent out of shape but made of a material that allows it to transform back to its original state on its own when heated.
The secret is special lattice structures that are combined in various ways like individual building blocks, and in this way influence the material's behavior. "Mathematically, this leads to many very exciting and challenging questions," sums up the enthusiastic hiker and swimmer.
Angkana Rüland studied in Bonn
In a video chat with the chairman of the prize committee, Rüland expressed her initial thoughts on what she might do with the prize money: "I would like to donate part of it to the Bonn Math Club, where I used to work as a student and where young math talents are encouraged," she said.
In the math club at the University of Bonn, schoolchildren regularly meet with math students and "accomplished mathematicians" from the university to solve complex puzzles together.
Rüland studied and earned her doctorate in Bonn. She then went to Oxford University as a postdoctoral researcher and in 2017 became a junior research group leader at the Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in the Sciences in Leipzig. In 2020, she received an appointment as W3 professor at the University of Heidelberg. In March 2023, she returned to Bonn as Hausdorff Professor.
