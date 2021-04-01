Sankt Augustin : Unknown person releases snakes on the side of the road

An unknown person abandoned two snakes on the side of the road in Sankt Augustin in the Rhein-Sieg district. A passer-by discovered a terrarium in the Sieg meadows, as the fire brigade reported on Wednesday. One snake was still in the open container - another had already moved out.
However, the alarmed firefighters caught the animal and put it back into the terrarium. Experts helped identify the snakes as corn snakes. The non-poisonous animals posed no danger. It was initially unclear who had abandoned them. Apparently, someone had "got tired of the animals", said a spokesperson. They were handed over to the animal shelter in Troisdorf.
