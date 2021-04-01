Sankt Augustin : Unknown person releases snakes on the side of the road

An unknown person abandoned two snakes on the side of the road in Sankt Augustin in the Rhein-Sieg district. Foto: dpa/Feuerwehr Sankt Augustin

Sankt Augustin A passer-by found an open terrarium in Sankt Augustin on Wednesday. An unknown pet owner had let his snakes loose on the side of the road.

An unknown person abandoned two snakes on the side of the road in Sankt Augustin in the Rhein-Sieg district. A passer-by discovered a terrarium in the Sieg meadows, as the fire brigade reported on Wednesday. One snake was still in the open container - another had already moved out.

However, the alarmed firefighters caught the animal and put it back into the terrarium. Experts helped identify the snakes as corn snakes. The non-poisonous animals posed no danger. It was initially unclear who had abandoned them. Apparently, someone had "got tired of the animals", said a spokesperson. They were handed over to the animal shelter in Troisdorf.

(Original text: (dpa); Translation: Mareike Graepel)