Shopping centre in Wachtberg-Berkum : Unknown persons scatter shopping trolleys in car park

Shopping trolleys are scattered on the car park of the Berkum shopping centre. Foto: Axel Vogel

Wachtberg-Berkum You’ll usually find cars parked in shopping centre car parks. And they’re usually emply on Sundays. Things looked very different on Sunday lunchtime in Wachterg-Berkum.

Unknown persons made quite a mess of the car Lidl car park at Berkum shopping centre on Saturday night. They took dozens of shopping trolleys out of their enclosures and scattered them all over the place.

There was a lot of discussion about it on Sunday on social media, but when asked by the GA, the police had no information about the incident.

According to a local resident, the shopping centre has served as a meeting place for young people for a long time. Particularly at night, there are said to be repeated drinking bouts and acts of vandalism, including night-time disturbances of the peace. "It has become a bit quieter here now during the cold season," said the resident. As the General-Anzeiger had already reported in August, the car park also serves as a meeting place for car tuners. Who is behind messing with the shopping trolleys, however, is a mystery.

Original text: Axel Vogel