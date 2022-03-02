Call for caution on social media platform : Unknown persons slash bicycle tyres in Bonn’s city centre

It is not uncommon for parked bicycles to be damaged in Bonn's city centre. According to the police, they are also sometimes stolen. Photo: Benjamin Westhoff Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

A cyclist complains about vandalism to parked bicycles in Bonn's city centre. According to the police, not only are they damaged, they are also stolen time and again. The only problem is that there are few secure parking spaces. That's why some people in Bonn are considering alternatives.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Bonn. A cyclist complains about vandalism to parked bicycles in Bonn's city centre. According to the police, not only are they damaged, they are also stolen time and again. The only problem is that there are few secure parking spaces. That's why some people in Bonn are considering alternatives.

"Be careful," Gleb K. appeals to all cyclists who are heading for Bonn's city centre these days. "Someone regularly slashes the tyres of parked bicycles near the city hall," he posts on Facebook. Several times in the past, he returned to his vehicle chained there after a shopping trip. However, he could not cycle home. Instead, he had to push it. In his absence, unknown persons had deliberately slashed the tyres. And it had not only happened to him. "The tubes on my wife's bike were also flattened several times," he complains. Not an isolated case, he observed. "Some bikes nearby were also damaged."

And indeed: on a walk through Bonn's city centre, one discovers many two-wheelers with a "flat tyre" on the massive metal stands. However, it is impossible to tell at first glance whether it is natural wear and tear or vandalism. For example, at Kaiserplatz and a few metres further on in Wesselstraße: several bikes parked there are no longer roadworthy. The fact that a so-called "front wheel holder" is not exactly a safe place to park a bike can be seen opposite the pedestrian subway to Poppelsdorfer Allee: lonely and alone, only the front wheel of one bike is still chained up.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

14 bikes stolen at the station

In fact, vandalism is almost never reported to the police. Michael Beyer from the police confirms this. "In 2021, no property damage to bicycles around the Old Town Hall (Rathausgasse, Am Hof, Markt) was reported to us," he explains when asked by the GA. However, 14 bicycles were reported stolen in this area last year. "Slashed tyres are a case for the police and not for the city," the press office answers when asked.

In order to convince many people to switch from car to bike, the appropriate infrastructure must be in place. In addition to well-developed cycle paths, this also means safe parking spaces. "And that is still lacking in the city," says Andreas Müüsen as he secures his clearly aging Dutch bicycle at Kaiserplatz. At home in Kessenich, there are several "treasures" in his garage. The 39-year-old has seven different bikes, including a cargo bike. The cost of the models: between 800 and 4,000 euros each. "However, I only use them in the city when I can park them safely. Otherwise I use my wife's old Dutch bike. But I don't like riding that," he continues.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

In fact, there are possibilities to park two-wheelers close to the city centre, safely and protected from wind and weather. The Caritas bike station behind the railway station is one such possibility. In the past, however, it took a bit of luck to get hold of one of the free spaces. According to Caritas employee Ulrike Schmidt, 350 of the 550 spaces are currently occupied by long-term parkers. In addition, there are parking spaces for rental bikes (e-bikes and city bikes, tandem) and for repair orders. "25 spaces are flexible and can be booked for day tickets," she explains. "Basically, April to September is high season and busiest in all areas such as parking, rental bike shop and workshop," says Schmidt. Since there are also many tourists in the city during this time, the rental bike service is used more than average. However, due to the pandemic and the associated travel and contact restrictions, it was "quieter" last summer.

Those looking for a bicycle parking space need luck

Before Corona, it was a gamble for many cyclists to get one of the coveted spots. "Not all requests could be considered," the employee explains. "Up to 70 people were on the waiting list for a permanent parking space, currently there are 59. "At the moment, all daily parkers can be offered a parking space," she emphasises in response to a GA query.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

On the other side of the station, on Rabinstraße, there is also the possibility of secure parking. The "Bonner City Parkraum" GmbH advertises this offer as "central, secure and inexpensive". A total of 180 guarded parking spaces are available there. At www.bcp-bonn.de/bike-ride-hauptbahnhof/ you can find out how many bike parking spaces are currently available before you leave for the city.

According to Michael Henseler from the Stadtwerke, there are currently enough free parking spaces and no one has to be turned away. However, this bike-&-ride offer at the main station is not the first choice for every cyclist. "The access is too inconvenient for me. The way to the corresponding parking deck is not very pleasant. But before I chain up my expensive bike somewhere in the city, I'd rather use one of the free parking spaces," says Andreas Müüser. Otherwise the old Dutch bike will do.

SECURE YOUR BIKE PROPERLY Don't just lock it down, lock it up Every year thousands of bicycles "disappear" and only a few are found again. Particular difficulties in solving these crimes are caused by missing individual numbers or insufficient descriptions of the two-wheelers when reports are filed. "Gear up," the Bonn police appeal. "No matter whether it's a bicycle, pedelec or e-bike - secure your two-wheeler sufficiently against theft." She recommends: Use suitable locks. Lock your bike - and not just lock it. Take batteries, speedometers, computers and accessories with you. Have your bike coded. img

Original text: Gabriele Immenkeppel