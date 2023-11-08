Baby towels soaked with cocaine Unusual drug stashes at Cologne/Bonn Airport

Cologne customs with a record find

It was only in the spring that Cologne customs made a record find: more than 23 kilograms of amphetamine, almost five kilograms of cocaine and around one kilogram of heroin were seized by Cologne customs on 8 May 2023 during two vehicle checks. The customs officers also netted 24,000 Euro in counterfeit money. Two major seizures in just one day were made by employees of the Cologne traffic control unit, which specialises in combating drug smuggling by road and rail.

During a check at the Siegburg motorway service station, the investigators found four cocaine bricks typical of the scene. On the same day, they pulled another vehicle out of traffic on the 61 motorway in the direction of Koblenz: in this car, the officers quickly discovered a stash of drugs, which had been hidden by screws under the carpet of the passenger seat between the underbody panelling and the floor of the vehicle. In addition to more than 23 kilograms of amphetamine and around one kilogram of heroin, the stash also contained 24,000 Euro in counterfeit 500-Euro notes.