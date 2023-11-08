Baby towels soaked with cocaine Unusual drug stashes at Cologne/Bonn Airport
Cologne/Bonn · Wooden crates with double walls and doormats made of cocaine: the creativity of drug smugglers for their hiding places is almost limitless. The main customs office presented some of the most curious finds at Cologne/Bonn Airport on Tuesday.
At first glance, the contents of a private air freight parcel that customs officers recently scrutinised during routine checks at Cologne/Bonn Airport looked completely unsuspicious: They were baby accessories, for example in the form of towels and clothing. A parcel containing rolled-up floor mats with a fur look also seemed harmless at first. However, experienced police officers know that first impressions are often deceptive, especially when it comes to drug controls at airports. This was also the case in these two cases. "When the customs officers held the baby towels with Mickey Mouse printed on them, they suspected that they felt stiffer than normal," says Cologne customs spokesman Jens Ahland. This was followed by a cocaine wipe test, which revealed something astonishing: the drug smugglers had soaked the baby accessories in liquid cocaine.
In the end, according to Ahland, the search yielded 500 grams of cocaine with a street value of 40,000 Euro. A closer examination of the fur-look floor mats, which according to Ahland were "far too stiff", also yielded unexpected findings: The mats were made of a cocaine-plastic mixture, which in total weighed an impressive 2.3 kilograms. Street value: just under 170,000 Euro. Ahland presented an astonishing array of other unusual drug stashes in parcels that had been seized at Cologne/Bonn Airport in the past three months alone to the press at Cologne's main customs office yesterday
At the press event, the guests could only marvel at the criminal ingenuity with which the drug smugglers try to disguise marijuana, heroin and synthetic drugs in their packages. This creativity was demonstrated by numerous seized consignments that Jens Ahland had brought with him: for example, heroin sewn into handbags or disguised as shoe polish. It is often not the contents of a parcel in which drug shipments are hidden, but the packaging. This can be seen, for example, in a kind of wooden safe, about the size of a wine box, which also aroused the customs officers' suspicions. And rightly so: its walls contained small hollow chambers with space for around one kilogramme of heroin, explained customs spokesman Ahland: "The street value here was around 46,000 Euro."
A parcel of clothing was also quite literally a big deal. Because it wasn't the clothing that was the problem, but the parcel itself, Ahland continued. "When we removed the clothing from the parcel, it seemed noticeably heavy." But the customs investigators found the solution here too: The smugglers had hidden around 700 grams of cocaine with an estimated black market value of around 48,000 Euro in the side walls of the parcel. Not only experience and X-ray technology help to uncover such hiding places, but also sniffer dogs, according to Ahland: "They are not even fooled by the foils, mustard paste and coffee paste that the smugglers use to camouflage the drugs."
Drugs worth half a million Euro
As the General-Anzeiger has reported several times, drug finds during checks in the cargo area at Cologne/Bonn Airport are now anything but a rarity. On the contrary: "Every night we find drugs in parcels from all over the world at Cologne/Bonn Airport," explained customs spokesman Jens Ahland. "Marijuana and khat make up the majority, but cocaine, heroin and various synthetic drugs are also regularly found." According to Ahland, his colleagues from the main customs office in Cologne seized 24 consignments of drugs last week alone. Specifically, more than 35 kilograms of marijuana, around 15 kilograms of khat, almost four kilograms of synthetic drugs, over two kilograms of hashish and almost half a kilogram of heroin were seized. "The street value amounts to more than half a million Euro," emphasised the press spokesman for the main customs office in Cologne.
These seizures and findings that customs have been able to make at the airport in recent months unfortunately fit the picture. In 2022, Ahland and his colleagues had already seized more than six tonnes of drugs. The quantity of cocaine seized was almost ten times higher than the previous year's figures. The quantity of crystal meth almost quadrupled and marijuana more than doubled, according to Cologne customs. Almost one in four kilograms of amphetamine and one in five kilograms of heroin and crystal meth in the nationwide customs figures for 2022 were removed from circulation by Cologne customs officers. "This means we have reached the pre-corona level," summarised Ahland.
Original text: Axel Vogel
Translation: Mareike Graepel