Jugger Tournament Unusual sport attracts international guests to Bonn

Contact points

The Bonn/Rhein-Sieg Jugger Club is the place to go for anyone who wants to practise the sport. The club has two adult teams - the professional Flying Juggmen and the Jumping Juggmen - as well as a youth team, the Rising Juggmen, and the Little Juggmen for children aged eight and over. "Men" is not to be taken literally here: Juggling is a mixed gender sport. The closest clubs to Bonn are in Cologne - the Cologne Raptors - and in Bendorf near Koblenz - the Crossfighters. There are also teams in Aachen, Düsseldorf and Essen. There are now clubs in all of Germany's federal states and they play in regional leagues and organise a German championship. Information can be found at www.jugger.de and for the Bonn club at www.jugger-bonn.de. The Flying Juggmen will be at this year's FeenCon at the Integrierte Gesamtschule Beuel on the last weekend in June. The good thing about it is that you can get a taste of what it's like to be there and storm your opponents with the Pompfe. The Bonn club could easily expand, says Paula Goralski. kpo