Weather in Bonn and around Bonn Up to 28 degrees predicted for May 1st
Bonn/Region · Over the next few days, it will remain cloudy over Bonn and the surrounding region, with frequent rain possible. However, it will finally be consistently warm. Here are the outlooks.
After the weekend already brought a significant temperature change, spring-like temperatures can be expected to continue into the new week, albeit with clouds. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), temperatures will reach a mild 17 to 21 degrees on Monday. The sun will occasionally peek through the clouds, and there may still be occasional rain.
On Tuesday, according to the DWD, temperatures could rise to 26 degrees. However, there will still be many clouds and occasional rain, thunderstorms, or even brief hail showers. Overnight lows will range between 8 and 14 degrees.
Weather will remain changeable throughout the rest of the week. Wednesday could see the sun come out more frequently, and it will even get a little warmer. The DWD expects highs of up to 28 degrees. Nevertheless, isolated showers and thunderstorms may continue. The rest of the week is likely to remain similarly changeable. With temperatures ranging from 7 to 26 degrees, sun, clouds, and regular showers will alternate on Thursday as well.
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: Jean Lennox)