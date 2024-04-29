Weather in Bonn and around Bonn Up to 28 degrees predicted for May 1st

Weather will remain changeable throughout the rest of the week. Wednesday could see the sun come out more frequently, and it will even get a little warmer. The DWD expects highs of up to 28 degrees. Nevertheless, isolated showers and thunderstorms may continue. The rest of the week is likely to remain similarly changeable. With temperatures ranging from 7 to 26 degrees, sun, clouds, and regular showers will alternate on Thursday as well.