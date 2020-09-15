Weather in Bonn and the region : Up to 33 degrees on Tuesday in Bonn
Bonn/Rhein-Sieg-Kreis Weather high Leiki delivers very warm air from the south. On Tuesday it will get very hot for late summer. On Wednesday evening showers can occur.
A high pressure area continues to provide hot late summer weather in Germany. High "Leiki" sucks in very warm air from the south, causing temperatures in the region to climb to 33 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. During the nights the temperature drops to as low as 11 degrees. Fog is therefore to be expected, especially near bodies of water.
During the course of Wednesday, clouds will gather, but it will remain hot. With expected temperatures of up to 29 degrees, the probability of rain is 70 percent. However, the rain will probably not be productive. The 3-day forecast assumes up to 0.5 litres of rain per square metre. Gradually, cooler sea air will spread over Germany on Wednesday, displacing the hot late summer phase. For Thursday, the DWD expects temperatures only between 16 and 25 degrees.
Original text: (ga/with material from dpa)
Translation: Mareike Graepel