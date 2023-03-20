Update on this week’s strikes Update on warning strikes in and around Bonn

Shortly before the start of the third round of collective bargaining in the public sector, workers are once again going on strike. People in Bonn and the region will have to prepare for several strikes this week. At the beginning of the week, Verdi is calling on public transport workers to walk out. On Monday and Tuesday, public transport in Bonn and the region will come to a standstill. The Stadtwerke Bonn Bus und Bahn (SWB), the Rhein-Sieg-Verkehrsgesellschaft (RSVG) and the Kölner Verkehrs-Betriebe (KVB) will also participate, according to the union.