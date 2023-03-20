Update on this week’s strikes Update on warning strikes in and around Bonn
Bonn/Region · As reported yesterday, warning strikes have been announced again for this week in and around Bonn, including in public transport on Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday, day-care centres and hospitals are also expected to go on strike.
Shortly before the start of the third round of collective bargaining in the public sector, workers are once again going on strike. People in Bonn and the region will have to prepare for several strikes this week. At the beginning of the week, Verdi is calling on public transport workers to walk out. On Monday and Tuesday, public transport in Bonn and the region will come to a standstill. The Stadtwerke Bonn Bus und Bahn (SWB), the Rhein-Sieg-Verkehrsgesellschaft (RSVG) and the Kölner Verkehrs-Betriebe (KVB) will also participate, according to the union.
For Tuesday, the union is also calling on public sector employees of the federal government and municipalities in the greater Cologne, Bonn and Leverkusen areas to take part in an all-day warning strike. Day-care centres, municipal hospitals and public utilities and waste management companies are also to get involved. According to Verdi, the LVR clinic in Bonn and Helios in Siegburg will go on strike on Tuesday, as will the student services.
The Komba union has announced another warning strike for Thursday: this strike call is directed at the employees of the city of Bonn.
The most important questions and answers for commuters, employees and students:
What are the alternatives?
Depending on the distance between home and work, workers and students have various options: they can walk or cycle, use a car or taxi, or join a carpool. Since the Deutsche Bahn, the Mittelrheinbahn and other railway companies are not affected by the strike, passengers can also switch to them. If there is no alternative to the train, workers must take a day off or, if possible, work from home.
Do children have to go to school despite the strike?
In principle, school-age children must go to school despite the strike. According to §41 of the School Act for the state of NRW, parents are responsible for ensuring that their child attends classes.
What happens if I do not go to work?
Employees are responsible for getting to work on time and cannot be absent without excuse due to a warning strike.
Is there a mobility guarantee?
SWB and KVB point out that the mobility guarantee does not apply during a strike. This means that the companies will not pay for alternative means of transport such as taxis.
