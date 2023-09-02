Covid-19 Updated Covid vaccine available as of September 18
Düsseldorf · A Covid vaccine adapted to new variants has only been licensed in the EU for a few days. Doctors and pharmacists are now preparing for an extensive vaccination campaign this autumn.
A Covid vaccine adapted to new variants is expected to be available in doctors' offices and pharmacies beginning on September 18. "Pharmacies can place orders on behalf of medical practices and for vaccines they need themselves with pharmaceutical wholesalers until September 12," confirmed the head of the North Rhine Pharmacists' Association, Thomas Preis, to the "Rheinische Post" (Friday).
After delivery of the vaccines on September 18, they are to be available to medical practices and pharmacies. In August, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) had already mentioned this date as the day the vaccine would be available in practices.
A few days ago, an expert committee from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light for the approval of a further developed version of the Covid vaccine from Biontech/Pfizer in the EU. It is a preparation adapted to the Omikron subline XBB.1.5 and is supposed to provide better protection against currently circulating variants.
Preis said that doctors' offices and pharmacies are already preparing for an extensive vaccination campaign in autumn. Scheduling appointments is expected to be a complex process.
President of the Medical Association: Mandatory masks not necessary
The President of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, is not worried by the current number of Covid cases, which are already increasing a bit. "The Coronavirus is a virus (...) with which we have developed a certain coexistence," he said on Deutschlandfunk radio. A compulsory mask is not necessary at the moment, he said. People can decide for themselves whether they want to wear a mask.
In autumn and winter, the number of respiratory diseases always increases; this is true for flu and RSV as well as for Covid. For doctors' offices and the hospitals, it will certainly be busy again this year, Reinhardt said. With an acute respiratory illness, one should generally take it easy for a few days and not go out among people, he recommends.
(Orig. text: dpa / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)