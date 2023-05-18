Building project in Mehlem Upset at the event on the "Schlosshöfe" project

Investor Norbert Lahme from 3L Projekt GmbH & Co. KG from Grafschaft mostly followed the discussion from the sidelines. Only later was he integrated into the discussion by a citizen. He made it clear that he did not necessarily have to build a discounter, this was a requirement of the city. Since the construction is delayed more and more, he assumes that the flats will be correspondingly more expensive. He did not want to comment on the course of the event to the GA, except to say that he was „amazed".