Bonn city council decision : Vacant hotels to be used as shelters for refugees and the homeless

Hotel Eden in Bad Godesberg is located at the Kurpark. Container living sites such as this one on Otto-Hahn-Strasse in Buschdorf are to be closed down as quickly as possible. Foto: Maximilian Mühlens

Bonn The Bonn city council has decided that Vebowag is to purchase two vacant Bonn hotels and prepare them to accommodate refugees and the homeless. The city wants to close down sites where containers are currently being used for this type of housing.

In a majority vote, the Bonn city council decided to close down the current sites where containers are being used to house homeless people and refugees. The resolution passed despite the opposition from political faction Bürger Bund Bonn. It is the goal of the city to make this happen as quickly as possible and move the people into higher-quality housing instead. The city has plans to rent apartments from Vebowag - a real estate company of which the city of Bonn is the majority shareholder. It also plans to rent out the apartments on the open real estate market. In general, the idea put forth is that the city should cooperate more closely with Vebowag. Currently, there are plans to purchase two hotels, with the possibility of buying further such properties in the future.

Although only a smaller number of refugees are now coming to Bonn, for example some evacuees from Afghanistan, many of them are still living in city accommodations. According to the city, there are currently 352 homeless people and 1,346 refugees. While more and more people have been living on the streets over the past four years, (last year it was 247), the number of refugees has fallen: from 2,020 in 2018 to 1,698 at present.

Refugees and homeless rarely get their own apartments

The city-operated accommodations continue to be full because of the tight housing market. For a long time, not only the lower income groups but also people with medium incomes have found it difficult to find housing. This makes it even more problematic for refugees and the homeless. Only in the fewest of cases do they find their own places to live.

The city council plans to change the situation through new measures and the goal is to close all container locations. Because of a recent amendment to the building code, the shelters can stay in operation until 2024. One solution to improve the situation could be the use of apartments owned by Vebowag. Hotels in particular would be well suited, as they often also offer rooms for learning/training and are easy to reach by bus and train.

Two options are currently the Beuel Hotel Willkens (30 rooms) on Goetheallee and the Hotel Eden (44 rooms) at the Kurpark in Bad Godesberg, which has been empty for some time. In Bad Godesberg, 66 persons could move in, and in Beuel the hotel could accommodate 45 persons. Initially, it was also planned to use the former Hotel Consul on Oxfordstrasse. However, the Iranian owner has found a new operator for the hotel and plans to modernize the 90 rooms and bar and keep it as a hotel.

Supporting the homeless

Hotel purchases by Vebowag could also be made possible through independent entities who would support the homeless in order to "ensure an operation acceptable to the neighborhood," according to the council resolution. One model is the association VfG at the Nippenkreuz, where social workers provide a contact point for those living there. This arrangement is also accepted by the neighbors. Such "target group-oriented houses" could provide living space for women with children, senior citizens or people requiring special support. In general, the city prefers to have Vebowag as landlord, since the rent would then flow into the city majority-owned real estate company and not into private hands.

According to the city council resolution, the city should also sell its own properties to Vebowag at a discount. For example, a building on Alter Heerweg in Duisdorf is so dilapidated that renovation is not worthwhile, partly due to a lack of capacity in the municipal building management department (SGB). Instead, Vebowag is to demolish the building and construct a new one. A property at Königswinterer Strasse 180 is also considered to be ready for demolition, but the 378-square-meter site is too small for Vebowag. It is now to be allocated for the construction of rent-subsidized apartments.

Vebowag already works closely with the city

Michael Kleine-Hartlage, managing director of Vebowag, is open to these proposals. "There are always options to acquire smaller hotels," he says. The pandemic has also changed the sector significantly, he adds, and there are increased gaps in demand. Smaller conferences and seminars are increasingly being held virtually, he adds. In large facilities like the WCCB, it's different, he says, with customers waiting to come back.

The company is already working closely with the city. Of the approximately 6,500 housing units owned by Vebowag, about 5,000 have a right of occupancy from the city, meaning they are primarily intended for those who cannot pay the prices demanded on the normal housing market.

CONTAINER HOUSING Living with little privacy The city of Bonn operates three container sites: Otto-Hahn-Strasse, Siegburger Strasse and Rheinweg. Currently, 287 people live in these facilities. The residents share kitchens and sanitary facilities there, and privacy is limited because of the thin walls. Despite heating and insulation, the containers are too hot or too cold during temperature extremes.

Orig. text: Nicolas Ottersbach