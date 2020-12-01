At the Children’s Hospital : Vaccination center coming to Sankt Augustin

A vaccination center is planned for Sankt Augustin. Foto: dpa/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

Siegburg/Sankt Augustin The Rhein-Sieg district is setting up a vaccination center at the Sankt Augustin Children's Hospital. From mid-December, up to 2,000 people per day will be able to be vaccinated there.

The coronavirus vaccination center for the Rhine-Sieg district will be set up at the Sankt Augustin Kinderklinik (Children’s Hospital). More precisely, in the former children's heart center of the Asklepioshaus. This is an S-shaped building behind the main building. District Administrator Sebastian Schuster went public with this news on Tuesday afternoon. Starting in mid-December, the first vaccines will be administered there. It was convenient that the heart center had some open space that could be used for this purpose.

Hospital administrator Stefanie Wied said that the third floor would be used for the vaccinations. But it is also possible to double the space to include two floors. Right now, everything needs to be set up very fast because it has to be ready in two weeks. One of the advantages of the location is that it is well-located for motorists, but also for those coming by bus or train. The building is physically separated from the rest of the clinic's operations.

What is planned: Four vaccination sectors will initially be set up on a floor encompassing 600 square meters. The sectors are called "vaccination streets" because people enter the rooms from one side, passing through all the stations including registration, information, vaccination and aftercare and then exit out the other side. In two six-hour shifts, up to 240 people per “vaccination street” and day can be vaccinated. In a second expansion phase, another floor could be added. Then a total of almost 2,000 people could be vaccinated daily. If 70 percent of the 600,000 residents were willing to be vaccinated, the vaccination process would last until the end of July.

In the next two weeks, the infrastructure will be set up for the vaccination center. Among other things, cooling facilities for the vaccine are needed. The district assumes that the rooms will be available for mass vaccination from mid-December. But there will likely be only few vaccine doses available at first, with mobile vaccination teams going to nursing homes to vaccinate the elderly or those with pre-existing conditions.

Coronavirus incidence rate of 130 in the Rhein-Sieg district

As of Tuesday (3:30 pm), the situation in Rhein-Sieg district was as follows: 883 current cases, 5,090 people in quarantine. The seven-day incidence rate was 130. As District Administrator Schuster says, numerous directives were received from (the state government in) Düsseldorf on Monday. One of them was what would need to be done if the incidence value would climb above 200. "This would be a particularly extreme situation that would force further measures to be taken," said Schuster. If the limit were to be exceeded, coordination talks with the district government and the Ministry of Health would be held. "Then a total lockdown would be possible," said Schuster. But he hopes that it will not come to that. Instead, he would like to continue working towards the goal of falling below an incidence rate of 50 again.

In order to achieve this, the district has applied to the Bundeswehr (German military) to continue to receive their support for contact tracing. The Bundeswehr has agreed to support the district until January 8. As reported, the analysis of contacts of infected citizens and the notification of those who may also be infected makes up a major part of the daily work at the Health Department.

Currently, infections are on the rise again in the district's nursing homes. According to the district statistics, on Saturday, three percent of those affected were in kindergartens, 14 percent in schools and 42 percent in homes for the elderly, hospitals and residential facilities. But according to the district, there is no evidence that nursing homes are hit nationwide. Those affected are considered to be individual hotspots.

Statistics: The seven-day incidence rate in the Rhein-Sieg district was 130 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants on Tuesday. This is a slight decrease, on Monday the value was 136.7. So far, 7,970 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Rhein-Sieg district since the beginning of the corona pandemic, there are 883 current cases. 6,992 persons have recovered. 95 persons have died of Covid-19 so far. In the past 24 hours alone, four people died - one each in Königswinter, Meckenheim, Troisdorf and Windeck. 5,090 citizens in the district are in domestic quarantine.

Current figures- Here are the numbers from the various towns

Alfter (total confirmed cases 280/current cases 41), Bad Honnef (288/24), Bornheim (669/64), Eitorf (430/37), Hennef (625/87), Königswinter (471/55), Lohmar (391/44), Meckenheim (331/39), Much (135/13), Neunkirchen-Seelscheid (207/28), Niederkassel (491/56), Rheinbach (262/28), Ruppichteroth (90/7), Sankt Augustin (847/62), Siegburg (708/125), Swisttal (211/40), Troisdorf (1143/95), Wachtberg (223/22) und Windeck (168/16).

Orig. text: Jörg Manhold