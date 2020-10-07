3000 participants expected : Vaccination sceptics plan rally in Bonn

Every Saturday, the groups from Bonn hold a small rally on the Kaiserplatz. Foto: Baumann

Bonn The police have not yet confirmed the Corona rally because the Bonn city administration is still examining the registration from a hygiene point of view. The „Bündnis gegen rechts“ (alliance against alt-right) has registered a counter-demonstration.

The Bonn branch of the lateral thinking movement has registered a rally in the Hofgarten for Saturday. For the event from 14 to 19 o'clock the organisers hope for 3000 participants. The Bonn Alliance against Right-wing extremism is calling for a counter-demonstration under the motto "No place for anti-Semitism and conspiracy theories“.

According to the police, the applicant for the Corona rally is a private person. It apparently belongs to the environment of the Bonn groups "Gemeinsam2020" and "Querdenken-228", which organise small rallies on Kaiserplatz every Saturday. Their websites indicate that they are vaccination and protective mask sceptics. Gordon Pankalla, a lawyer from Cologne, has been announced as a speaker at the Hofgarten rally, claiming that the German government is preparing a "compulsory vaccination".

The „Bündnis gegen Rechts“ plans its counter-demonstration from 1 pm, also at the Hofgarten, and expects around 250 participants. On its website, the alliance of various groups and initiatives writes: "What is sold as standing up for basic rights and critical thinking is a breeding ground for populism, conspiracy myths and people who clearly belong to the right spectrum.

The alliance refers to "hygiene demos" in Düsseldorf and Berlin in which right-wing extremists would have taken part. In contrast to the counter-demonstration, the lateral thinking demonstration has not yet been confirmed by the police as the assembly authority. A police spokesperson said that the city administration had the last word with regard to hygiene requirements. The press office said in the evening that the matter had not been finally resolved. He continued: "We have to wait and see how things develop over the next few days.

Infection also at Paul Klee School

The virus continues to spread. The number of new infections within seven days was 95 on Tuesday, according to the city, after 75 cases a week earlier. The new figure corresponds to 28.79 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Bonn is thus approaching the critical level of 35 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The Corona Protection Ordinance stipulates that above this threshold only 50 people may take part in private parties outside the home - instead of 150. In addition, affected local authorities must coordinate further measures with higher authorities. The city's Corona Crisis Unit will deal with this on Wednesday, a spokesperson said.

Since Thursday last week, the health department has been notified of one person who tested positive in each of the following institutions: Paulusschule, Gymnasium Tannenbusch, Robert-Wetzlar-Berufskolleg, Kita Ellerstraße, Realschule Hardtberg, Helmholtz-Gymnasium, Bodelschwinghschule, Paul-Klee-Schule and Siebengebirgsschule. In the Elisabeth-Selbert comprehensive school there were three people infected.