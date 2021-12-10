Covid vaccines in Bad Godesberg : Vaccinations will soon be available for children at the Stadthalle

The Stadthalle in Bad Godesberg will soon become a makeshift vaccination site for young children and teenagers. Foto: dpa/Jan Woitas

Bonn The city of Bonn is setting up a makeshift vaccination site at the Stadthalle in Bad Godesberg. Teens and young children will soon be able to get their Covid vaccines there. Here is how the city plans to proceed with immunizations at this site.

The city is setting up a Covid vaccination site at the Stadthalle in Bad Godesberg (Koblenzer Strasse 80), where young people will soon be able to receive their vaccines. According to a statement released by the city, it will open on Wednesday, December 15. Initially, vaccines will be available for all youth over the age of twelve: they will be able to receive a vaccination without an appointment from Monday to Friday, 12 to 6 pm. Then, starting Friday, Dec. 17, children's vaccinations for five- to 11-year-olds are scheduled to begin.

According to the administration, the health department initially ordered 6,000 children's vaccine doses on Tuesday. As with the adult vaccines, more can be reordered. Children will receive two vaccinations at a three-week interval. Vaccinations for chronically ill children are also offered in pediatrician's offices in Bonn, according to the city.

Appointments can be booked in advance online

One of the four immunization lanes at the Stadthalle will be reserved for children ages five to 11 from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Dec. 20. The vaccinations can be done separately from the rest of the immunization activities and require you to make an appointment online. These can be booked starting Dec. 15 at www.ciz-bonn.de. Second immunization appointments will be booked automatically.

In order to immunize as many children as possible, the municipal health department is also planning to reserve times in the Bad Godesberg Stadthalle for five to eleven-year-olds only. Five days are reserved exclusively for children's immunizations. Scheduled are: Friday, Dec. 17; Wednesday, Dec. 22; Tuesday, Jan. 4; Wednesday, Jan. 5; and Friday, Jan. 7. In addition, parents can also come to the Stadthalle with their five- to 11-year-old children without an appointment on Mondays through Fridays between 4 and 6 p.m. beginning Dec. 20.

(Orig. text: buj; Translation: ck)