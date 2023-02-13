GA listed : The best places for a date in and around Bonn

The 14 th of February is Valentine’s Day. Foto: Pixabay

Bonn/Region It’s Valentine's Day soon, a special date, especially for new couples. Here are our tips on how to spend the day with your loved one this year in and around Bonn.

Valentine’s Day, 14 February, is the day romantic love is celebrated. No matter if you've just fallen in love, are going on your first date, or are already engaged or married, many copies want to do something special on Valentine’s Day. We have put together a list of some of the most attractive places and ideas that should help you choose the right location for your date.

Classic date in a café

Going to a café is a classic for a date. A cup of hot chocolate with cream, or a coffee in a cosy atmosphere set the scene for in-depth conversations and exchanging intimate glances. Check out these cafés in Bonn for a cosy coffee date:

Café Lieblich

Bonner Talweg 115, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

Café "Wonnetörtchen

Rheingasse 4, 53113 Bonn

Café Sahneweiß

Kaiserstraße 1d, 53113 Bonn, Germany

Kurt - The Coffee Roaster

Cream Company Coffee & Friends

Sterntorbrücke 13

Contact: 0228-98143333

Black Coffee Pharmacy

Bonner Talweg 46B, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

Escape room

You should only go for this date idea if you're not in the middle of a relationship crisis, otherwise there's a risk that one of you will be left behind. In the Escape Rooms in and around Bonn, couples and small groups work together to solve puzzles, crack codes and get to the bottom of mysteries.

Romantic walk

The Botanical Garden in Poppelsdorf is perfect for a romantic walk. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can admire the first flowering heralds of spring. Or go for a stroll along the banks of the Rhine. Even if the weather’s cold, holding hands while you stroll will give you a touch of spring fever. Another special place for couples is the cloister of Bonn Minster in the city centre.

A night at the movies

It's a classic, though not necessarily for a first date, but you can't go wrong with a trip to the movies. There are several nice cinemas in Bonn: Woki on Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz, Rex in Endenich, the Neue Filmbühne in Beuel and more. There are even couples' seats at Woki.

A visit to the sauna or a salt cave

Couples who like it a bit hotter will feel right at home in one of the many saunas in and around Bonn. And if the sauna is too hot after all, perhaps a salt grotto is just the thing. Click here for some addresses.

Visit a museum

A trip to a museum may not be the classic idea for a date, but it can be quite romantic. You have five different museums to choose from on Bonn's Museum Mile. The Koenig Natural History Museum, the Haus der Geschichte, the Kunstmuseum Bonn, the Bundeskunsthalle and the Deutsches Museum Bonn. On the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle, you can exchange a kiss or two while enjoying the view over Bonn.

Ice skating

Whether you're a pro or a beginner, a date to go skating is always a nice option. You either skate hand in hand or slither across the rink supporting each other. You can skate a few laps in 1,800 square metres rink in Troisdorf.

Address: Uckendorfer Str. 135, 53844 Troisdorf

Contact: 02241/42772

Drachenfels

If the weather permits, a walk along the Rhine can be extended to include a hike, for example to the Siebengebirge hills. The ruins of Drachenfels Castle give you a taste of the famous “Rhine Romantic” and are perfect for a romantic day trip. If you don't want to walk, you can also take the Drachenfelsbahn to the top, from where you can enjoy a beautiful view of the Rhine valley.

Rolandsbogen

The Rolandsbogen at Rolandseck in Remagen is another great hiking area. The arch is based on a romantic - albeit fictional - story from the Middle Ages.

Kreuzberg

The Kreuzberg rises some 160 metres above Bonn. From here you have a beautiful view of Bonn's city centre and the Nordstadt district. The vantage point near Kreuzberg Church offers an even wider view: On a clear day, you can look all the way to Cologne and make out the silhouette of the cathedral and the TV tower. And the church's Holy Staircase is always worth a visit.

Romantic dinner with a view

Another classic date is a romantic dinner. At the Marriott Hotel in Bonn you can enjoy the magnificent view over dinner. And don’t worry if you can’t get a table. You can still enjoy a cocktail or beer together at the hotel’s Sky Bar.

Address: Platz der Vereinten Nationen 4, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

Contact: 0228/280500