Cologne/Bonn Airport affected Verdi and EVG call for warning strikes
Berlin/Cologne/Bonn · The trade union Verdi wants to bring three airports largely to a standstill on Thursday and Friday with strikes among aviation security staff. Cologne/Bonn airport is also affected. The EVG also announced strikes in rail traffic.
Passengers at Cologne/Bonn, Düsseldorf and Hamburg airports will again have to prepare for noticeable disruptions over the next few days. The trade union Verdi called for all-day warning strikes on Thursday and Friday for employees in the aviation security area, passenger control, personnel and goods control and service areas of the three airports. "Longer waiting times and even flight cancellations or cancellations are to be expected in connection with the strike," the union warned on Tuesday.
In Cologne, staff at passenger checkpoints are then to stop work from 7 a.m. on Thursday until 7 a.m. on Saturday, Cologne/Bonn Airport announced. Staff at the personnel and goods checkpoints are also to go on strike from 10 p.m. on Wednesday to midnight on Friday. A total of 204 passenger flights are planned for Thursday and 225 passenger flights for Friday, the airport added.
The background to the warning strikes is the negotiations between Verdi and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) about time bonuses for night, Saturday, Sunday and public holiday work as well as a better collective agreement on overtime pay for security and service staff at commercial airports. A written offer by the BDLS was insufficient and not capable of agreement, the union stressed. Negotiations are to continue on 27 and 28 April.
Further strikes for rail services
Further warning strikes are also planned at Deutsche Bahn and other railway companies throughout Germany this Friday. According to union sources in Berlin on Tuesday, a nationwide walkout is called for Friday morning and morning between 03:00 and 11:00.
At the end of March, trains, buses and planes in Germany came to a standstill as a result of a major nationwide warning strike by the railway union EVG and Verdi. The 24-hour industrial action affected millions of commuters and travellers as well as freight traffic. Now, too, Verdi and the railway and transport union (EVG) want to increase the pressure in their collective bargaining.
The EVG wants to announce this Wednesday how it will proceed in the collective bargaining conflict with Deutsche Bahn and about 50 other companies. More pressure must be put on those employers in the short term "who still think they can ignore the demands of the workers", it said.
The EVG is demanding at least 650 euros more per month for a period of one year, or twelve per cent more for upper incomes. Currently, the union is negotiating in the second round, one after the other, with the approximately 50 railway companies. On Wednesday, the union will meet with the company Transdev. The next meeting with Deutsche Bahn is scheduled for next week. The collective bargaining affects about 180,000 of the 230,000 employees of the company.
Deutsche Bahn has recently expressed its willingness to adopt the mediator's proposal for public service negotiations as a basis for its own talks. This proposal initially provides for tax- and contribution-free special payments of 3,000 euros in several stages. From March 2024, there would then be a basic amount of 200 euros, followed by a wage increase of 5.5 per cent. If no increase of 340 euros is achieved, the respective increase amount is to be set at this sum.
Original text: dpa
Translation: Mareike Graepel