Cologne/Bonn Airport affected Verdi and EVG call for warning strikes

The EVG is demanding at least 650 euros more per month for a period of one year, or twelve per cent more for upper incomes. Currently, the union is negotiating in the second round, one after the other, with the approximately 50 railway companies. On Wednesday, the union will meet with the company Transdev. The next meeting with Deutsche Bahn is scheduled for next week. The collective bargaining affects about 180,000 of the 230,000 employees of the company.