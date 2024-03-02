Bonn and Cologne affected Verdi calls for another warning strike in NRW local transport

Among other things, Verdi is calling for additional days off to relieve the strain on employees and make the jobs more attractive. Every day, buses and trains are canceled in all collective bargaining areas because there is not enough staff. The employers' association KAV NRW has referred to a tight financial margin in the wage dispute at state level. In addition, salaries had increased significantly as of March 1, as agreed some time ago. Given the shortage of drivers, additional days off would lead to an increased workload for the remaining drivers. The employers' association recently expressed optimism that it would be able to agree an overall package with the union in the third round of collective bargaining.