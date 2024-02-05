Lufthansa Verdi calls on ground staff to go on warning strike on Wednesday

The background to the warning strike are the ongoing group-wide wage negotiations for the approximately 25,000 employees on the ground at Deutsche Lufthansa, Lufthansa Technik and Lufthansa Cargo, among others. Verdi wants to increase the pressure on employers with the warning strike after they rejected an offer made by them in the second round of negotiations on 23 January. The issues at stake include what are considered to be insufficient pay rises and the duration of the proposed agreement, which is 36 months.