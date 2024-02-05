Lufthansa Verdi calls on ground staff to go on warning strike on Wednesday
Berlin · Air travellers must be prepared for delays at Lufthansa on Wednesday. Verdi is calling on ground staff at several airports to go on a day-long warning strike.
The trade union Verdi has called on Lufthansa ground staff to go on a day-long warning strike at several airports on Wednesday. This was announced by a union spokesperson early Monday morning. The Lufthansa locations affected are Frankfurt/Main, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin and Düsseldorf. "All ground staff from maintenance to passenger and aircraft handling will be called out on warning strike, which is likely to lead to major flight cancellations and delays," Verdi wrote in a statement on Monday morning.
The background to the warning strike are the ongoing group-wide wage negotiations for the approximately 25,000 employees on the ground at Deutsche Lufthansa, Lufthansa Technik and Lufthansa Cargo, among others. Verdi wants to increase the pressure on employers with the warning strike after they rejected an offer made by them in the second round of negotiations on 23 January. The issues at stake include what are considered to be insufficient pay rises and the duration of the proposed agreement, which is 36 months.
(Original text: dpa / Translation: Jean Lennox)