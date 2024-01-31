Labour dispute Verdi plans to interrupt airports with strike on Thursday
Berlin/Frankfurt · After rail traffic, it is now the airports' turn. Aviation security staff are to go on strike this Thursday. Without getting checked, neither passengers nor crews will be able to board aircrafts.
After rail customers, air passengers now have to expect strike-related cancellations. A nationwide warning strike by aviation security staff could bring air traffic to a standstill in large parts of Germany this Thursday (1 February). The trade union Verdi has called on the staff of private security companies at eleven airports to go on a day-long warning strike. The Hessischer Rundfunk radio station first reported
There will be strikes at Hamburg, Bremen, Hanover, Berlin, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Leipzig, Dresden, Erfurt, Frankfurt/Main and Stuttgart airports. Munich Airport and some smaller airports are said to be exceptions.
The approximately 25,000 employees of private security services work at the controls for passengers, baggage and staff, mostly on behalf of the Federal Police. Without them, no access and therefore no operation of the security areas at the airports is possible. Air traffic is therefore likely to be paralysed in large parts of Germany. The extent of the flight cancellations was not yet known. Negotiations on emergency service agreements were still ongoing today.
"Warning strike by aviation security staff inappropriate"
The aviation industry association BDL has been complaining about the high costs of air transport in Germany for some time. The association sharply criticised the union's actions: "Paralysing air traffic in Germany with a warning strike by aviation security staff is inappropriate. Instead, every effort should be made to find a solution at the negotiating table or through arbitration," explained Managing Director Matthias von Randow.
The last time there were warning strikes was in March last year, also in aviation security. At that time, the issue was the working conditions of employees who had achieved significant wage increases in recent years. In the meantime, the collective labour agreement has been signed. Now the issue is pay.
What the union is demanding
In the collective bargaining dispute, Verdi is demanding a flat-rate increase in hourly pay of 2.80 euros and faster bonuses over a period of twelve months. Currently, aviation security assistants in the lowest pay group earn 20.60 euros per hour, which adds up to a gross salary of just under 3,300 euros for 160 monthly working hours. In addition, there are bonuses for night work, Sundays and public holidays as well as overtime. Verdi explained that the demand takes into account the loss of purchasing power due to inflation and includes a wage increase.
It is also about the future recruitment of skilled labour, warned Verdi negotiator Wolfgang Pieper. "There is already a shortage of qualified workers who are prepared to work extremely flexibly at airports around the clock, at weekends and on public holidays - aviation security is not for free.“
Further negotiations in February
According to the employers from the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS), they have offered 4 per cent more pay for this year and 3 per cent for next year. In addition, overtime bonuses are to be paid earlier than before. Verdi's demands totalled 250 million euros in additional costs in the current year alone, said a BDLS spokesperson. However, unlike the Verdi union, not every wage increase can be refinanced via the aviation security fees.
Two further rounds of negotiations have already been agreed for 6/7 and 21/22 February.
An increase in the maximum fee rate from 10 to 15 euros per passenger, originally planned by the federal government for this February, recently got stuck in the Bundesrat. The chamber of the federal states pointed out the high cost burden of air traffic in Germany and wants to postpone the increase until 2025.
Original text: Christian Ebner, dpa
Translation: Mareike Graepel