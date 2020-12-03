Man stabbed in Cologne’s Volksgarten : Victim of attack has died

In Cologne, a man with cuts was found in the Volksgarten.

Cologne On Thursday last week a witness found a man with severe stab wounds in the Volksgarten. Now he has died because of his injuries.

The criminal investigation department in Cologne is investigating the discovery of a 32-year-old man in the Volksgarten and Vorgebirgsstraße. The unidentified man was discovered by a witness on Thursday, 26 November, and according to the police had massive stab wounds. According to the police, he died in a Cologne clinic on Wednesday, December 2. At the request of the public prosecutor's office, the body was to be autopsied on the same day.

Rescue services first brought the unidentified man to a hospital last week. The area around the discovery site was cordoned off. Homicide officers started investigations, which are still ongoing.