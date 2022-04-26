Fantasy Fair at the Maritim : "Vikings" star comes to MagicCon in Bonn

An image from the series "Vikings". Foto: © 2015 TM PRODUCTIONS LIMITED / T5 VIKINGS III PRODUCTIONS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Bonn In October, MagicCon will once again take place at the Maritim Hotel Bonn. This year, stars from the J. R. R. Tolkien universe and the "Vikings" series will be in attendance, among others.

From 7 to 9 October, fantasy fans can plunge into the cosplay universe for the fifth time at MagicCon in the Maritim Hotel Bonn. Among countless elves, wizards and other magical creatures, there will once again be a star or two. As the organiser announced on Facebook on Monday, "Vikings" star Jordan Patrick Smith will also be there. The "Ubbe" actor will be on stage, signing autographs and posing with fans during photo sessions. The 32-year-old will also be available for "meet & greets".

Other star guests will be the two actors Dean O'Gorman and Jed Brophy (known from "The Hobbit") as well as "Lord of the Rings" actress Miranda Otto. Visitors can also look forward to stars Mark Ferguson and Lori Dungey, who will host MagicCon, Craig Parker (from "Lord of the Rings"), Georgia Hirst (from "Vikings") and Richard Coyle (from "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina").