Traffic info for Bonn and the region : Viktoriabrücke to be closed at the end of January

There are currently many construction sites in Bonn and the region. Foto: Nicolas Ottersbach

Bonn Whether on the highways around Bonn, the A3, A562, A555 or A59, in the inner city traffic or affecting the trains – in and around Bonn there is a lot of construction going on, and this also results in obstructions, traffic jams and delays. Here’s an overview of current construction work and closures.

Closures on and under the Viktoriabrücke from the end of January

From January 28, 4 a.m., up to and including February 3, approximately 4 p.m., Thomastraße will be completely closed. The reason is the renovation of the Viktoriabrücke. A detour via Ellerstrasse/Bornheimer Strasse will be set up; pedestrians and cyclists can also use the connection via Heerstrasse. The Viktoriabrücke itself will be closed between January 28 and 30, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. A detour for the nightly bridge closures will be set up via Endenicher Straße/Auf dem Hügel/ Am Propsthof/Bornheimer Straße. However, pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to cross the bridge during the night hours, apart from brief interruptions. During the day, the Viktoriabrücke will be open to all traffic without restriction.

Sperberweg in Troisdorf closed for more than two weeks

From January 11 to 27, 2021, Sperberweg in Troisdorf-Kriegsdorf will be closed between Reichensteinstraße and Wachtelweg. This was announced by the city of Troisdorf in mid-December. The sewer network is being extended there. The closure is necessary to make the connection of house 12 to the sewer. There is a detour via Reichensteinstraße and Ammerweg.

Sewer work in Röttgener Straße

From Monday, January 25, 2021, up to and including Friday, February 5, 2021, the Civil Engineering Office of the City of Bonn will repair damaged sewers in Röttgener Straße between Ippendorfer Allee and Lengsdorfer Straße. The city said that the work will be carried out during the day and that it will not involve road breakage or construction noise. However, the road must be temporarily closed in both directions on short sections at alternating work sites. Detours are signposted accordingly. Access to the respective construction site will continue to be possible for residents.

Renewal of the water pipes in Vinzenzstraße

On Monday, September 7, the Stadtwerke will renew about 300 meters of water pipes on Vinzenzstraße in the area between Holzlarer Weg and Everhardstraße. The company further announced that Vinzenzstraße will be closed for the duration of the construction work until March 2021. A detour for the affected area will be signposted accordingly.

Tannenbusch: Road construction work in Hohe Straße until 2021

Construction work has begun on Hohe Straße in Bonn-Tannenbusch. Between Schlesienstraße and the L183n, the civil engineering office is renewing the asphalt and building two new traffic circles, according to the city. In the course of this, there will be various partial and full closures, with detours being signposted. Access for residents will be "ensured as far as possible," it says. According to the city, the work will cost around 2.7 million euros and is scheduled to last until August 2021.

Original text: GA