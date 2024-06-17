Königswinter Roundabout Vintage car catches fire while driving
Königswinter · On Sunday, at the roundabout on the L 331, the driver of a classic car noticed smoke and flames coming out of his vehicle. He stopped and managed to escape from the vehicle. The slip road to the A3 motorway was closed.
On Sunday, a classic Triumph TR6 convertible caught fire while travelling in Königswinter. The driver had just passed a McDonald’s restaurant on the L331 when he entered the roundabout and noticed smoke and flames coming out of his vehicle. Acting quickly, he stopped the car on the roundabout and exited, escaping from the dangerous situation unharmed.
However, the burning car continued to roll into a hedge on the slightly sloping terrain and was soon completely engulfed in flames. The Königswinter Ittenbach fire brigade, alerted to the incident, extinguished the fire using foam and breathing apparatus. The flames had also spread to the hedge. After the operation, the car was found to be severely damaged. The slip road to the A3 remained closed during the emergency response.
(Original text: Anja Wollschlaeger; Translation: Jean Lennox)