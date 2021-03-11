Waldkrankenhaus in Bad Godesberg : Virus mutation detected in another clinic in Bonn

New cases of the mutated virus have appeared at the Waldkrankenhaus in Bad Godesberg. Foto: Axel Vogel

Bad Godesberg Last week, infections with the British coronavirus variant were detected at the Waldkrankenhaus. Four staff members of the clinic as well as eight patients of the urology wards are said to be affected.

A spokesperson for St John Ambulance, which runs the Waldkrankenhaus, confirmed the outbreak but did not give any figures "for data protection reasons". The infections were first detected in patients and then in staff, he said. "There was a freeze on admissions for elective operations for the department," explains spokesman Michael Forst. "Emergencies were and are still being treated and admitted.“

The urological patients had been consolidated into one ward. Forst: "Elective patients may be admitted to the completely cleaned other ward again from the following day." According to his information, all patients, doctors and nursing staff will be tested "closely" over a period of 14 days. At the beginning of February, as reported, there had also been an outbreak of the British mutation at the Helios Klinikum (formerly Malteserkrankenhaus) - also in the urology department.

Incidence in Bonn rises slightly to 60.7

The incidence rate in Bonn rose slightly again on Wednesday to 60.7 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. It is unclear how many mutation cases there currently are. As of Thursday, 4 March, the city administration had reported 203 (a share of 27 percent of all new infections). For capacity reasons, the health department will only give more recent figures on Thursday, according to the press office.

The number of deaths related to Covid-19 in Bonn has risen to 196. According to the press office, the four newly registered cases are a woman (96 years old) and three men (87, 76 and 81 years old). They had died in the past few weeks and had only now been reported to the health department. Currently, 67 Corona patients are being treated in the Bonn hospitals, 22 of them in intensive care units. 15 people have to be ventilated.

(Original text: Andreas Baumann; Translation: Mareike Graepel)