Medical emergency Visitor dies in climbing park in Zülpich
Zülpich-Hoven · In the climbing park at the Seepark Zülpich, a 54-year-old man suddenly lost consciousness at noon on Tuesday. Despite immediate first aid measures, the man died presumably due to a medical emergency.
A visitor to the Zülpich-Hoven climbing and zip line park lost consciousness and died on Tuesday. According to the police, witnesses saw the 54-year-old man lose consciousness in the facility at the Seepark Zülpich at around 12.30 pm. After they called for help, employees of the climbing park abseiled the man from a height and administered first aid.
The rescue service was called in and took over the care of the man from Cologne. An emergency doctor was also called. However, the man died.
The Euskirchen Criminal Investigation Department (Kriminalpolizei Euskirchen) took up the investigation and initially also confiscated the climbing and zip line park. According to the current state of the investigation, however, the police say that no one else was to blame and that the climbing park operator was not negligent. The investigators assume that there was a previous internal emergency.
(Original text: ga / Translation: Mareike Graepel)