Numerous stands on Münsterplatz : Visitors can watch basket weaving at the Bonn crafts market
Bonn The Bonn arts and crafts market is underway in Bonn city center. At many stands, visitors can look over the shoulders of the basket weavers. It runs through Sunday evening.
More than a hundred handicrafts workers have been exhibiting their wares at the arts and crafts market since Friday. The basic requirement is that everything on display must be handmade.
Most of the stands also have a small workshop integrated, so that visitors can look over the exhibitors' shoulders while they work.
Basket weaver Ute Pilger has been practicing her craft since 1980, when she began her training. She is a veteran of the arts and crafts market: She has taken part in it since it was held for the first time in 1992.
The only exception was the cancellation due to coronavirus. Visitors still have the opportunity to stroll around Münsterplatz until 7 p.m. on Sunday.
(Orig. text: Benjamin Westhoff / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)