Waste collection campaign Volunteers find bones at the mouth of the river Ahr

On Sunday morning, volunteers collecting rubbish found human remains in the nature reserve where the river Ahr flows into the Rhine near Kripp. At first, there was uncertainty as to whether they were actually human bones, but the discovery of a lower jaw bone confirmed the suspicion, reports organiser Lars Boes when asked by our newspaper. "Gradually, an almost complete human skeleton came to light. Of course, we immediately informed the police," Boes continues. The police took the remains away and the responsible department in Remagen indirectly confirmed the find, but did not want to comment at this time.