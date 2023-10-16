Waste collection campaign Volunteers find bones at the mouth of the river Ahr
Kripp · All they wanted to do was clear the mouth of the river Ahr of rubbish. But in the process, one group of volunteers came across human bones. The police indirectly confirm the find, but do not want to comment further.
On Sunday morning, volunteers collecting rubbish found human remains in the nature reserve where the river Ahr flows into the Rhine near Kripp. At first, there was uncertainty as to whether they were actually human bones, but the discovery of a lower jaw bone confirmed the suspicion, reports organiser Lars Boes when asked by our newspaper. "Gradually, an almost complete human skeleton came to light. Of course, we immediately informed the police," Boes continues. The police took the remains away and the responsible department in Remagen indirectly confirmed the find, but did not want to comment at this time.
17 volunteers from all over Germany took part in the rubbish collection campaign organised privately by Boes. On Sunday alone, about 20 "big bags" full of rubbish were taken out of the nature reserve. During the first campaign in September, volunteers had already cleared the reserve of several tonnes of rubbish. Especially beverage crates, car tyres and other everyday items were washed down to the mouth of the Ahr River during the flood two years ago.
Lars Boes from Neuss was one of the first helpers and brought donations to the Ahr valley shortly after the flood. Today, he still regularly takes building materials and tools to the region for those affected.
Original text: Mirjam Hagebölling
Translation: Jean Lennox