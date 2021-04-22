More Bundeswehr jets in Nörvenich : Vorgebirge threatened by more aircraft noise from fighter jets

25 more Bundeswehr fighter jets are to be stationed in Nörvenich. Foto: Bundeswehr / Jane Schmidt/Jane Schmidt

Region 25 more Bundeswehr fighter jets are to be stationed at Nörvenich Air Base. Admittedly, the relocation is only to be temporary. Residents of the northern Vorgebirge must nevertheless prepare for more noise in the coming years.

Residents of northern parts of the Vorgebirge will probably have to prepare for more noise from Bundeswehr fighter jets. This is the result of a press release from the city of Brühl.

According to the press release, the Tornado fighter jets stationed at Büchel airfield in the Eifel region will be temporarily relocated to the airfield in Nörvenich (Düren district) due to renovation work. Fighter jets are already stationed there, flying not only over Brühl but also over parts of Bornheim on their training flights.

"According to the current status, the relocation is planned for the period from June 2022 to probably February 2026," says the city of Brühl. Its mayor Dieter Freytag had inquired with the responsible office of the German Armed Forces to what extent the 25 additional aircraft will cause more noise. According to the city of Brühl, those responsible at the Bundeswehr want to try to keep aircraft noise to a minimum.

Nörvenich: Bundeswehr pilots to be sensitized to noise protection

"This includes, among other things, the special sensitization of their own as well as guest crews to the issue of noise protection and the use of different approach and departure routes," the Brühl city administration continues. In addition, it is to be examined whether the flight phases of both associations can be coordinated with each other in order to minimize the take-off and landing phases.

Due to the approach route along the highway 553, the city of Brühl and the north of Bornheim are in the flight area of the Tornados, especially Walberberg.

The airfield opening hours at Nörvenich Air Base will continue to be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, late flights must end by 8 p.m. from May to September, and night flights must end by 10 p.m. from October to March.