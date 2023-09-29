Local transport in Bonn and the region VRS ticket prices to increase by more than ten percent

The fare increase that has now been decided on affects all fares across the board - with the exception of the Deutschlandticket, which will continue to cost 49 euros per month (second class). This means that the price of all other season tickets will increase by around ten percent, as will the price of single, group and multiple-journey tickets. Without this decision from the working group, the public transport companies would have to adjust for an estimated deficit of 90 million euro, which the municipalities would have had to cover from their budgets. Management is already assuming that customers will either go away or switch to the inexpensive Deutschlandticket as a result of the price hikes. This is how it was explained it to those in the non-public association meeting, as several participants reported.