Local transport in Bonn and the region VRS ticket prices to increase by more than ten percent
Bonn · A special group including local politicians and representatives from the city administration has approved a fare increase in the VRS region of more than ten percent. It will begin in January of 2024. A second fare increase is to follow in the summer. What exactly is planned?
The fares from the Rhein-Sieg (VRS) Transport Association will increase by an average of 10.4 percent on January 1 of next year. A group of local politicians and representatives from the city administration arrived at the decision in a special meeting on Thursday, as both the VRS and the city of Bonn explained in a press release. The group followed the recommendation of the VRS tariff advisory board.
The VRS also reports: "A decision will be made in the spring of 2024 on whether an additional price increase is needed during the year from the point of view of the transport companies”. According to GA information, the VRS management has proposed a next price increase for July 1, 2024, by another 10.4 percent. The transport association believes that it would actually need a fare increase of more than 20 percent for the coming year in order to be able to absorb revenue losses following the introduction of the Deutschlandticket while at the same time absorbing increasing costs for staff and fuel.
VRS fare increase: Bonn local politicians vote against it
The fare increase that has now been decided on affects all fares across the board - with the exception of the Deutschlandticket, which will continue to cost 49 euros per month (second class). This means that the price of all other season tickets will increase by around ten percent, as will the price of single, group and multiple-journey tickets. Without this decision from the working group, the public transport companies would have to adjust for an estimated deficit of 90 million euro, which the municipalities would have had to cover from their budgets. Management is already assuming that customers will either go away or switch to the inexpensive Deutschlandticket as a result of the price hikes. This is how it was explained it to those in the non-public association meeting, as several participants reported.
The VRS press release says: "Since the majority of season tickets have been switched to the Deutschlandticket (...), the price change in fact affects very few passengers." The VRS believes that in the coming year "only ten percent of journeys will be made with tickets which will now experience an adjustment in price.”
The association assembly approved the price increase on January 1 with a large majority. As the GA learned, there were four dissenting votes, including Bonn local politicians Rolf Beu (Greens), Jürgen Wehlus (CDU) and Max Biniek (SPD), as well as the SPD vote for the Rhein-Sieg district. Bonn's Mayor Katja Dörner was represented at the meeting by Helmut Wiesner, head of municipal planning and building, who abstained from voting on the fare increase.
Local public transport in Bonn: criticism of lack of funding
The city communicated that the mayor criticizes that the financing of public transport in Germany is not guaranteed. The Deutschlandticket is "an important step for the mobility turnaround, but also requires a stronger and long-term commitment from the federal and state governments to be able to cover the costs. The price increase decided on today is bad news for public transport and as such, for the mobility turnaround in Germany," said Mayor Katja Dörner.
VRS Managing Director Michael Vogel took a shot in the same direction: "The financial situation is so tight that even the existing services are not ensured. Yet we want to expand the service." The leaders of the parliamentary groups represented in the VRS Transport Assembly, Gerd Fabian (CDU), Ingo Steiner (Greens), Dierk Timm (SPD) and Christian Pohlmann (FDP) declared: "Without viable funding from the federal and state governments, a mobility turnaround will not be possible."
