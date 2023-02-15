Many open questions : VRS wants to offer customers a change to the 49-Euro-Ticket in February

A Deutsche Bahn regional train. Foto: dpa/Daniel Bockwoldt

Düsseldorf/Bonn On 1 May, the ticket for local transport, which is valid nationwide, will also be introduced in North Rhine-Westphalia. The VRS wants to offer its customers the chance to switch to the Deutschlandticket before the end of February.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Less than three months before the 49-euro ticket is to be launched, there are still many problems to be solved in North Rhine-Westphalia. The Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Sieg (VRS) and the Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Ruhr (VRR) want to offer all season ticket holders the opportunity to switch to the "Deutschlandticket" in the coming weeks. The VRS plans to write to customers in the course of February. The associations expect that the majority will accept the offer because customers can save a lot of money. VRR expects about 100,000 new subscribers in addition to the current 1.1 million; VRS does not want to commit to the expected number of new customers in addition to the current 600,000 subscribers. Both transport associations assume that the subscriptions they issue can also be read nationwide. Meanwhile, the interest of new customers in buying is limited: At VRR, interested parties have been able to register for a week - but no one had done so by Thursday.

The state government and interest groups are discussing whether and how a number of discount season tickets will have to be adjusted when, from 1 May, every citizen will be able to travel nationwide by bus and train on local public transport for 49 euros a month. The delegates of the state-wide student councils are pushing for the semester tickets, which usually cost around 200 euros for six months for free travel in NRW, to be changed to national validity and the price to be reduced to 129 euros, or 21.50 euros a month. An adjustment to Germany-wide validity is indisputable anyway, and a clear price difference to the "Deutschlandticket" also seems compelling. Because after court rulings, it is clear that a compulsory ticket paid for by all students is only enforceable if it offers a plus point. "Politicians must ensure that semester tickets continue to be available for all 700,000 or so students in NRW," says Ken Berkpinar, coordinator of the NRW State Asten Meeting. He adds, "Unless the semester tickets offer a sufficient advantage over the 'Deutschlandticket', they could be overturned in court."

State-wide surcharge tickets are being planned

The German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB) NRW and the Greens demand that purely regionally valid social tickets should be valid statewide or nationwide. "Because the state already gives money for social tickets anyway, social tickets valid nationwide could then cost around 40 euros," says Lothar Ebbers, spokesman for Pro Bahn NRW. In addition, there would probably still be regional social tickets.

There will also have to be some changes in the surcharges for the 49-euro ticket. The VRS and Nahverkehr Westfalen-Lippe already offer bicycle subscriptions. Now VRR is following suit with an offer for 29 euros a month. The NRW transport associations are now considering introducing state-wide monthly surcharges for two-wheelers and the use of first class.