Public transport in Bonn and the region VRS warns of Deutschlandticket financing problems

And so the big question is how the transport associations throughout Germany can maintain the financing of this service. According to the Association of German Transport Companies, the three billion euros pledged by the federal and state governments were sufficient for last year and should remain so for the current year. Triemer is more skeptical, at least when it comes to the current year. The wage negotiations between employers and the trade union Verdi are currently underway. Triemer estimates the subsidy requirement in 2024 at 275 million euros, which the local authorities of the VRS would ultimately have to offset from their budgets. This amounts to 30 euros per ticket. "We will have an issue next year at the latest," said Triemer, as there is still no certainty of funding. So far, there have been no commitments from the federal and state governments. Until January, it was already in question whether the price of 49 euros could be maintained this year.