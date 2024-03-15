Public transport in Bonn and the region VRS warns of Deutschlandticket financing problems
Bonn · Sales of the Deutschlandticket in Bonn and the surrounding area are on the rise. According to the VRS, the market will soon be saturated. On the horizon, the railway infrastructure faces a decade of refurbishment work, which will mean considerable disruptions for passengers. What happens next?
According to the Rhine-Sieg Transport Association (VRS), the Deutschlandticket has been a success. But it will suffer from a lack of adequate funding as early as next year or by 2025 at the latest - as things stand at present. On Wednesday evening, Sascha Triemer, who is responsible for pricing and ticket sales at the VRS, spoke at great length about the effects of the so-called 49-euro ticket at the joint transport committee of the Rhine-Sieg district and Bonn. He also ventured a look into the near future.
Triemer said: "The sales figures show that the ticket is a success." The transport association, which is responsible for the districts of Euskirchen, Rhein-Erft, Oberbergisches, Rheinisch-Bergisches and Rhein-Sieg as well as the cities of Bonn and Cologne, was able to significantly increase the number of passengers with the Deutschlandticket from May to December in 2023. It climbed from from 300,000 to 519,000 users. Around one in five people living in the VRS coverage area now travel with a Deutschlandticket: this is around 700,000 people.
VRS on the Deutschlandticket: increases will soon be maxed out
Triemer believes, however, that the options will "soon be exhausted", also in view of Deutsche Bahn's plans to modernize the rail network, which will initially involve major disruptions. The success story of the Deutschlandticket, which still costs 49 euros per month in its simple form, is also primarily due to existing customers switching to a different fare offer. The proportion of new customers gained is between three and five per cent, depending on the region. According to Triemer, this is not enough to compensate for the losses caused by switching from more expensive tariffs to the Deutschlandticket tariff, which is cheaper for most people.
And so the big question is how the transport associations throughout Germany can maintain the financing of this service. According to the Association of German Transport Companies, the three billion euros pledged by the federal and state governments were sufficient for last year and should remain so for the current year. Triemer is more skeptical, at least when it comes to the current year. The wage negotiations between employers and the trade union Verdi are currently underway. Triemer estimates the subsidy requirement in 2024 at 275 million euros, which the local authorities of the VRS would ultimately have to offset from their budgets. This amounts to 30 euros per ticket. "We will have an issue next year at the latest," said Triemer, as there is still no certainty of funding. So far, there have been no commitments from the federal and state governments. Until January, it was already in question whether the price of 49 euros could be maintained this year.
Saving on sales and distribution
Triemer sees a certain potential for savings on the part of the transport association and the municipal transport companies. One area is in ticket sales, which are increasingly being handled via the Internet. "We will also think about how we can save on hardware in the future." It might be possible to do away with some of the ticket machines or close ticket counters.
In response to a question from Oliver Krauss, CDU transport politician in the district, Triemer confirmed that Saxony-Anhalt was the first local transport authority to no longer accept the Deutschlandticket. It had to do with financing. In rural regions in particular, local authorities are faced with the question of whether to finance a low-cost ticket or to cut or even do away with entire bus services as a result. Rolf Beu from the Bonn Green Party told the committee that the solution could not lie in the federal, state and local authorities pointing fingers at each other when it came to funding. "In the end, everyone will have to bear the increasing cost burden together.”
(Orig. text: Philipp Königs / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)