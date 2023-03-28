Cherry blossoms in Bonn’s Old Town Waiting for the pink sea of blossoms

Staff at the City of Bonn press office are being asked this question on a daily basis right now. But it is not possible to give an exact answer, says employee Andrea Schulte. "We assume that it will start in mid-April," she says. The blooming period is also strongly dependent on the weather, she adds. According to the city, the flowering period lasts a maximum of ten to 14 days. Victoria Harlos has already put up the first blog post about this year's cherry blossom season. So far, only bare trees can be seen in the pictures. The owner of a small business in the Old Town has been running a "cherry blossom live ticker" since 2015. Here she keeps cherry blossom fans up to date. Her estimate is similar to the city's. "I think it will be three weeks from now." This year, there will also be an Old Town flea market to coincide with the cherry blossoms. According to the Altstadt initiative Bonn, the backyard flea market put on but those living in the area will take place on April 22. On twelve streets, residents sell used items from their backyards, house entrances and basements.