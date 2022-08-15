More and more finds due to low water : Walker finds mortar shell on the banks of the Rhine in Engers

A walker reported to the police on Saturday that he had found a mortar shell from the Second World War (see symbolic picture) on the banks of the Rhine in Neuwied-Engers. Foto: dpa

Neuwied The police in Neuwied are receiving more and more reports of ammunition finds due to the low water level. On Saturday, a walker found a mortar shell on the banks of the Rhine in Engers.

The dry weather is causing the Rhine level to drop steadily. The low water also brings dangerous things to light. According to the Neuwied police on Sunday, reports of ammunition or parts of ammunition being found on the banks of the Rhine have increased in recent days.

Only on Saturday, a walker in Neuwied-Engers discovered ammunition on the banks of the Rhine near Im Langendorfer Feld and informed the police. A spokesperson for the Neuwied police told the GA that it was indeed a mortar shell. The explosive ordnance disposal service, which was called in, secured the grenade and took it away. However, not all supposed ammunition finds are actually ammunition. Only recently, for example, there was a case in which the suspicion was not confirmed. Instead of ammunition, it was a heavily corroded piece of metal.

The police ask that anyone who suspects they have found ammunition should call the police and move away from the suspicious object. In consultation with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service, an assessment of the situation and appropriate further measures will then be taken. (red/lsy)