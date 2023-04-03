Explosive ordnance disposal service in action Walker finds World War II ammunition in Wachtberg-Ließem
Wachtberg-Ließem · On Sunday afternoon, a walker in Wachtberg-Ließem found ammunition from the Second World War. The explosive ordnance disposal service was on the scene.
On Sunday afternoon, a walker found ammunition from the Second World War in Roderbergstraße in Wachtberg-Ließem. According to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service, it was an English stick incendiary bomb.
After the walker alerted the fire brigade, the scene was passed on to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service. They secured the bomb. Already in February last year, such a contaminated site was found between Pech and Gimmerdorf.
These incendiary bombs are rather small bombs that were used on a large scale during the Second World War, especially by the British Royal Air Force. The common British models weighed just under two kilograms. Especially when stick bombs hit wooden buildings, for example in cities with medieval town centres, they had their greatest effect.
(Original text: ga / Translation: Mareike Graepel)