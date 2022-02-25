Demonstration at Marktplatz : War in the Ukraine leaves Bonn residents shaken

"Putin's attack, which violates international law, leaves us stunned and deeply shaken," says Mayor Katja Dörner at the Marktplatz in Bonn city center. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn Bonn residents showed strong solidarity with Ukraine at a demonstration at Marktplatz in Bonn’s city center. Among the demonstrators were many who fear for relatives in the crisis area. Bonn's mayor Katja Dörner has pledged humanitarian aid.

There are two moments in particular that make one shudder on this day of Carnival in Bonn, where normally it is a hotbed of Carnival festivities. At 6:24 p.m., Jessica Rosenthal, an SPD member of the Bundestag, calls for a minute of silence in front of City Hall in the wake of the Russian attacks on Ukraine. It is completely silent. Six minutes later the church bells ring and again one sees watery eyes in the faces of the people who have followed the non-partisan call to show their solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

The Marktplatz is filled with people this evening. Ukrainian flags are waving through the cold air, mostly held by Ukrainians who have lived in Bonn for years. They are full of concern for their families and friends back home. Among them Katharina Humpert, who came to the Rhineland with her parents 20 years ago.

Since morning, she has been in contact with her cousins who live in a town in the middle of Ukraine, 1700 kilometers away from Bonn. "They hear the rockets, but they don't know where they're coming from. They have their suitcases packed, but don't know where they can go," she says. Her cousin's nine-year-old daughter asks if there is also shooting at night. She feels powerless.

When the TV reporter asks her how she felt that morning when the news came that the Russian military was attacking Ukraine, tears welled up in her eyes. A relative of Katharina Humpert shows a photo of her relatives in a bunker. Awkward silence.

Dörner: Putin's attack in violation of international law leaves us stunned

The war in Ukraine has begun, and it cannot be overlooked that Russia's attacks have left their mark on the minds of those taking part in this rally. "Putin's attack, which violates international law, leaves us stunned and deeply shaken," says Mayor Katja Dörner. She quotes German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock: "We are stunned, but not helpless.”

At the same time, Dörner emphasized that "we stand together in solidarity with the people in Ukraine. But it should not and must not stop here. The Bonn Board of Directors had discussed in the morning that the city wanted to and would provide humanitarian aid if people from Eastern Europe were to flee the war. The political speakers that evening - Christos Katzidis from the CDU, Katrin Uhlig and Alexandra Geese from the Greens, Franziska Müller-Rech from the FDP, Rosenthal and Jürgen Repschläger from the Left - all demonstrated unity in their stance and left no doubt that they consider Russian President Vladimir Putin to be the aggressor who is to blame for the attacks.

Couple wants to send a signal for peace

At 5 a.m., news agencies reported the first attacks. At a time when most Bonn residents were still sleeping. Michael Hörstke was jolted from his sleep at that exact hour. "I turned on the TV and said to myself: this is it." "Stop Putin" is written on the sign he holds at the rally.

He and his wife, Brigitta, have come to the Marktplatz to set an example for peace, as they say. In the morning, Michael Hörstke says he hugged his daughter tightly and quietly wondered, "What kind of world will we leave you?" Born in 1942, in the turmoil of World War II, both know what it means when a dictator lets his guns do the talking. Michael Hörstke fears that Putin will install a regime in Ukraine that is subservient to him. But hope is the last thing to go, his wife adds.

PROTEST Demonstrators in front of the Russian Consulate General On Thursday at noon, some protesters had already gathered in front of the Russian Consulate General in Schweinheim for a spontaneous demonstration. They held Ukrainian flags and also had signs with them. Among other things, they demanded, "Don't be quiet! Stop Putin." Earlier, the consulate had notified the police because a man with a sign was demonstrating in front of the premises. From the police point of view, however, no intervention was necessary. During the small demonstration, activities at the consulate continued as normal. As the car license plates suggested, the visitors came from all over Germany.

(Orig. text: Philipp Königs; Translation: ck)