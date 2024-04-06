Outlook for Bonn and the region Warm weather coming for the weekend
Bonn/Region · After some chilly days and heavy thunderstorms, meteorologists are expecting warm weather this weekend. Here is the outlook.
April started out with some stormy and cooler weather, but we can expect some summer-like temperatures on the weekend. Meteorologists are expecting temperatures of up to 25 degrees Celsius ( 77°F) on Saturday in Bonn and the region.
On Saturday, the sun will make for a summery day with highs well above 20 degrees Celsius (68°F) in Bonn and the region. The many hours of sunshine will also ensure that it won't be too chilly on Sunday night with temperatures of around 13 degrees (55.4°F).
Sunday will remain very warm for the beginning of April with a high of 23 degrees Celsius. However, there will be fewer hours of sunshine than on Saturday.
Monday will be similar to Sunday: temperatures are also expected to climb to 23 degrees during the day. Clouds will be scattered, with the sun breaking through frequently. As the week progresses, it will become cooler again.
