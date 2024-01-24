Gusts with up to 70 km/h expected Warning of squalls in Bonn and the region on Wednesday

Wednesday will be similarly changeable. The day will start mild with temperatures in the double digits, then the mercury could even rise to 13 degrees. While there is a threat of rain showers in the morning, the afternoon should be dry. On the other hand, there will again be gusts of wind of over 50 km/h. The DWD has now issued an official warning of squalls for Wednesday in Bonn and the entire region. For example, individual branches could fall. The warning is valid until 2 pm. The windy conditions are expected to subside towards the afternoon with precipitation also decreasing.