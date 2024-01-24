Gusts with up to 70 km/h expected Warning of squalls in Bonn and the region on Wednesday
Bonn/Region · A storm will bring scattered rain and warm sea air with temperatures of up to 13 degrees. Gusts are to be expected. The snow has finally melted away in Bonn and the region.
The onset of winter is over. Temperatures in Bonn and the region are rising significantly. Wind and warmer sea air are chasing away the wintery feelings and are now bringing strong winds to the region.
On Tuesday, maximum temperatures in Bonn and the region will be around nine degrees. The weather will show its changeable side. While the day starts with scattered clouds and sunshine in places, the outlook for the evening is much gloomier. According to the German Weather Service, light rain is expected to start at 6 pm and continue into the night. The wind will remain moderate on Tuesday.
Wednesday will be similarly changeable. The day will start mild with temperatures in the double digits, then the mercury could even rise to 13 degrees. While there is a threat of rain showers in the morning, the afternoon should be dry. On the other hand, there will again be gusts of wind of over 50 km/h. The DWD has now issued an official warning of squalls for Wednesday in Bonn and the entire region. For example, individual branches could fall. The warning is valid until 2 pm. The windy conditions are expected to subside towards the afternoon with precipitation also decreasing.
Thursday will start off cloudy with temperatures around seven degrees. Bonn and the region will probably wait in vain for sunshine. With heavy cloud cover, light rain is expected to return towards the evening. According to WetterOnline, the wind will hold back on Thursday, while the squalls are expected to return on Friday. Caution is advised with speeds of up to 52 km/h. Temperatures will reach just under double figures.
The weekend should be a little colder, but much friendlier. With temperatures of up to eight degrees, there will be plenty of sunshine, especially on Saturday. The wind should no longer be an issue.
(Orig. text: GA / Translation: Mareike Graepel)