Outlook for the region : Warning of squalls in Bonn and the region

It's going to be stormy in Bonn and the region. The German Weather Service has issued an official warning of squalls. Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Bonn/Region Many clouds, only a little sunshine and highs of 15 degrees: The weather in Bonn and the region is rather mixed these days. Now it has also become stormy, and there is an official warning.

Bonn and the region have started the new week with many thick clouds and windy weather. On Monday it remained mostly cloudy, temperatures rose to a maximum of 14 degrees. In the night to Tuesday, rain moved in from the west. In addition, the wind picked up further.

The German Weather Service (DWD) issued an official warning of squalls for Bonn, the Rhine-Sieg district and the districts of Neuwied and Ahrweiler. This warning has been in effect since early Tuesday morning and will remain in effect until 7 pm. According to the warning, individual branches may fall. At higher altitudes and during thunderstorms, gale-force winds cannot be ruled out. The wind is expected to decrease again in the course of the evening. During the day, it will remain mostly cloudy and rain is possible. The maximum temperature will be between eleven and 14 degrees.

Many grey clouds, windy and partly stormy gusts and hardly any sunshine are forecast by the meteorologists for Wednesday. Temperatures will reach a maximum of eleven degrees Celsius and it may rain again and again. Unsettled weather with many clouds, rain showers and highs between eight and twelve degrees Celsius are also to be expected on Thursday. Temperatures will rise again on Friday and the sun will shine more often.