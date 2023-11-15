Transport Warning strike at Deutsche Bahn from Wednesday evening
Berlin · Deutsche Bahn passengers can expect numerous train cancellations and delays on Wednesday and Thursday. The German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) has called for a warning strike in rail transport from Wednesday evening, 10.00 pm, until Thursday evening, 6.00 pm.
Deutsche Bahn announced that it expects "massive effects" on railway operations. Customers are being asked to postpone journeys. "The GDL strike will cause massive disruptions to DB's long-distance, regional and S-Bahn services throughout Germany from 15 November in the evening up to and including 16 November," the company wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Please postpone your journeys.“
During the warning strike, the railway will offer an emergency timetable. The range of journeys will be greatly reduced, the company announced. "DB is using longer trains with more seats for these journeys in order to get as many people as possible to their destination. Nevertheless, it is not possible to guarantee a journey," the statement said.
The GDL is calling on "locomotive drivers, train attendants, workshop staff and dispatchers in all companies, as well as dispatchers and other professional groups at DB Netz" to strike.
In its appeal on Tuesday, the GDL criticised above all the fact that the representatives of Deutsche Bahn see no room for negotiation when it comes to the demand for a reduction in working hours for shift workers.
The GDL and Deutsche Bahn have only been negotiating a new collective labour agreement since last Thursday. However, union leader Claus Weselsky had indicated in numerous interviews before the talks began that his union would probably also take industrial action during the negotiation period.
DB representatives were all the more surprised a few days ago when Weselsky did not initially announce a strike on the first day of negotiations and instead negotiated for hours. Now the escalation two days before the next meeting. Whether this will remain open remains to be seen.
Point of contention: reduction in working hours
In the wage negotiations, the union is demanding, among other things, an increase of 555 Euro per month for employees as well as an inflation compensation bonus of up to 3000 Euro. A reduction in working hours from 38 to 35 hours for shift workers with full wage compensation is also particularly important to Weselsky. He has repeatedly emphasised the importance of this demand for the GDL.
Deutsche Bahn considers a reduction in working hours to be unrealisable and has so far rejected any negotiations on the subject. In the first round of negotiations, DB Board Member for Human Resources Martin Seiler instead offered an eleven per cent pay increase over a period of 32 months. He also expressed his willingness to pay the inflation compensation premium, the first half of which could be transferred as early as December according to DB. "Too little, too long and not enough at the end of the day," was Weselsky's comment on the offer.
Seiler: Deciding to strike at this point in time is unacceptable
Despite the still major differences, both Seiler and Weselsky were able to draw positive conclusions from the talks after the first round: The railway personnel director seemed satisfied that warning strikes were not an issue for the time being, while the union boss counted a tight schedule for further negotiations as a success.
After the good mood, the sudden decision to strike two days before the next planned meeting has turned everything upside down again. "Now the leaders of the train drivers' union are showing their true colours, they were never interested in finding solutions. The decision to strike at this point in time is an absurdity," Seiler ranted in a statement. "This is an imposition for rail travellers. This strike is completely unnecessary.“
Potential for many train cancellations due to striking train drivers
The GDL is the smaller of two railway unions. It represents many train drivers, but also negotiates for other professional groups, such as train attendants or parts of the administration. So far, Deutsche Bahn has applied the GDL's collective agreements in 18 of around 300 companies and emphasises that only around 10,000 railway employees are affected by the collective negotiations that have now begun. By comparison, the railway and transport union EVG negotiated new collective agreements for a good 180,000 DB employees in the spring and summer.
Nevertheless, the potential for major disruptions to rail transport is high in the event of GDL labour disputes - precisely because many of the eminently important train drivers in particular are members. In addition, the GDL is also explicitly calling on those union members who do not work in the 18 companies that pay according to GDL collective agreements to strike.
The GDL's call for industrial action is not only aimed at employees of Deutsche Bahn, but also those of other companies where the union is currently negotiating new collective agreements. However, Deutsche Bahn is by far the largest railway company in Germany - the federally owned group is therefore the focus of a warning strike.
Original text: Fabian Nitschmann, dpa
Translation: Mareike Graepel