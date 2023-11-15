Transport Warning strike at Deutsche Bahn from Wednesday evening

Deutsche Bahn considers a reduction in working hours to be unrealisable and has so far rejected any negotiations on the subject. In the first round of negotiations, DB Board Member for Human Resources Martin Seiler instead offered an eleven per cent pay increase over a period of 32 months. He also expressed his willingness to pay the inflation compensation premium, the first half of which could be transferred as early as December according to DB. "Too little, too long and not enough at the end of the day," was Weselsky's comment on the offer.