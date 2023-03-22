Another strike day Warning strike continues in Bonn on Thursday

Shortly before the start of the third round of collective bargaining in the public sector, workers went on strike once again. People in Bonn and the region therefore had to prepare for several strikes within one week. At the beginning of the week, Verdi called on public transport workers to stop work. On Monday and Tuesday, public transport in Bonn and the region came to a standstill. The Stadtwerke Bonn Bus und Bahn (SWB), the Rhein-Sieg-Verkehrsgesellschaft (RSVG) and the Kölner Verkehrs-Betriebe (KVB) also took part.