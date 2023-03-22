Another strike day Warning strike continues in Bonn on Thursday
Bonn/Region · On Tuesday, the warning strike in public transport in Bonn and the region continued. Day-care centres and hospitals also went on strike. On Thursday, the employees of the city of Bonn are to stop working.
Shortly before the start of the third round of collective bargaining in the public sector, workers went on strike once again. People in Bonn and the region therefore had to prepare for several strikes within one week. At the beginning of the week, Verdi called on public transport workers to stop work. On Monday and Tuesday, public transport in Bonn and the region came to a standstill. The Stadtwerke Bonn Bus und Bahn (SWB), the Rhein-Sieg-Verkehrsgesellschaft (RSVG) and the Kölner Verkehrs-Betriebe (KVB) also took part.
For Tuesday, the union had also called on public sector employees of the federal government and municipalities in the greater Cologne, Bonn and Leverkusen areas to take part in an all-day warning strike: Workers in day-care centres, municipal hospitals, as well as utilities and waste management companies laid down their work. In the Rhein-Sieg district, the refuse collection vehicles also remained in the halls. In Bonn, the LVR clinic went on strike, in Siegburg the Helios clinic.
For Thursday, the Komba union, which is strongly represented in Bonn, has announced further warning strikes, which will cause care problems especially in the day-care centres.