Rhine floods Water level in Bonn continues to rise on Monday
Update | Bonn · The water level of the Rhine river is continuing to rise. On Monday morning, it reached 6.70 metres. In Mehlem, the river overflowed its banks, and the 66 line was forced to reduce operations. In Bad Honnef, the THW secured a landing stage that was in danger of being washed away.
On Monday morning, the Rhine had risen to a level of 6.70 metres, and it is expected to rise further. As reported, from Wednesday to Thursday the water level had risen by more than one metre. By late Thursday afternoon, it stood at 5.54 metres. By Saturday evening, it had risen to over 6.50 metres. A few centimetres more were added overnight: on Monday morning, the water level had already reached 6.70 metres. There were no flood-related operations on Sunday, according to a spokesperson from the Bonn fire brigade in response to a GA enquiry.
THW secures jetty in Bad Honnef
In Bad Honnef, the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) was called out on Friday afternoon to secure a jetty in a dead arm of the Rhine. The fire service alerted the THW at around 4.30 p.m. because the structure, which leads to a landing dock belonging to the Honnef water sports club, had become unmoored and was floating on the water. The 30 or so THW emergency workers used boats and a drone to investigate the jetty, explained Carsten Helbrecht, the organisation's local representative.
There was only one motorboat and a slightly larger motor yacht at the landing stage on Friday evening. As there was a risk that parts of the jetty could come loose if the water flowed more strongly, the emergency services secured the jetty. They did this with the help of a 26-tonne-mounted crane and an articulated truck. With the help of boats, they brought steel cables to the jetty, which were then held in place by the crane.
The THW also fitted steel cables to trees to provide additional temporary support. These should provide support, even after the water has begun to recede.
Helbrecht went on to explain that the water sports club would have to decide in future what to do with the structure. However, this will only be possible when the Rhine level drops.
Restricted service on tram number 66
Due to the rising water level, tram number 66 from Oberdollendorf was partially suspended on Saturday, 18 November until and including Monday 20 November at the earliest. This was announced by Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) on Friday. During this period, buses will run from the Oberdollendorf stop instead of trams; these will run to the Bad Honnef terminus and back. According to the SWB statement, the step has been taken as a precautionary measure for the safety of passengers and transport operations. The stops for the rail replacement service are located five to ten minutes' walk from the railway stations and can be viewed here. If the river level allows it again from Tuesday, 21 November, the trains will run the entire route again.
River promenade in Mehlem partially flooded
In Bad Godesberg-Mehlem, the riverside promenade near the Königswinter/Mehlem ferry is already submerged. The ferry operator was forced to raise the safety ropes of the ferry landing stage early on Friday afternoon. Bonn's public order office and the city's civil engineering department have cordoned off the footpath and cycle path in the area of the landing stage as it is blocked by the ropes.
Rhine level in Bonn at over 6.5 metres
"Flooding is a big word. In Bonn, high water mark I is reached at six metres. But we won't reach a really critical level of over seven or even up to eight metres," said weather expert Karten Brandt. Major flood damage is only to be expected above the 7-metre mark.
High water mark II is only reached above eight metres. At this point, shipping traffic will be suspended. However, there are already minor restrictions from six metres upwards: Ships are only allowed to proceed slowly and in the centre of the river. An overview of all the effects of the water levels on the Rhine in Bonn can be found here.
Rhine water level: It has rained a lot in southern Germany
According to weather expert Brandt, a water level of around 6.50 metres occurs on average every three to four years in Bonn. " It's nothing out of the ordinary," says the operator of the internet portal "Donnerwetter". Nevertheless: "We'll have to see how it develops next week."
The reason for rising water levels of the Rhine is the ongoing rainy weather. " We've had a lot of rain, especially in southern Germany," says Brandt. Basically, the current weather is good for the natural environment - even if many people are unhappy about it. The meteorologist believes that the intervals between the downpours are certainly positive as they are one reason why the water level will not rise above seven metres.
Rhine floods: Moselle and Upper Rhine influence the water level in Bonn
Two factors in particular are relevant for this to happen in Bonn: The water levels of the Moselle and the Upper Rhine. "There will be a lot of water coming from the Upper Rhine in the next few days, that we know. But for there to be a real flood, more water has to come from the Moselle," explains Brandt. The water level there is currently stagnating: "The water level in Trier was already falling on Friday". The probability that the water level will rise so high that shipping has to stop is therefore less than one per cent.
Brandt expects the water level of the Rhine to remain at around six metres or slightly above for a longer period of time in the coming week. "This is a prolonged spell that will last for days or weeks. And that's the advantage, because we won't have a big surge coming through, as we would during a major flood." There could still be slight restrictions for shipping, though.
Water level in Bonn: ferries have to take more care
Ferry operators are already noticing more and more flotsam. "It's very dangerous for the propellers and engines on our ships at the moment," says Jacek Spalek, who operates the Mondorf Rhine ferry. The wood debris is mainly coming from the Sieg and can cause expensive damage to the ships. "We have to navigate very carefully. Everything goes a little slower," says Spalek. This also has a slight impact on the customers: The crossing may well take a little longer. "If you've planned your commute tightly, you might be a bit late for work," says the operator. He has to go very slowly, especially in the dark. But this is still possible due to the powerful spotlights on the ship.
"More driftwood is normal when the water level is high," says meteorologist Brandt, categorising the situation. During the heavy rainfall in the Black Forest over the past few days, trees have certainly fallen over and are now floating in the Rhine.
(Orig. text: Marie Schneider and Johanna Lübke / Translation: Jean Lennox)