Rhine floods Water level in Bonn continues to rise on Monday

Ferry operators are already noticing more and more flotsam. "It's very dangerous for the propellers and engines on our ships at the moment," says Jacek Spalek, who operates the Mondorf Rhine ferry. The wood debris is mainly coming from the Sieg and can cause expensive damage to the ships. "We have to navigate very carefully. Everything goes a little slower," says Spalek. This also has a slight impact on the customers: The crossing may well take a little longer. "If you've planned your commute tightly, you might be a bit late for work," says the operator. He has to go very slowly, especially in the dark. But this is still possible due to the powerful spotlights on the ship.