Floods on the Rhine and Sieg Water level to rise to over 7+ metres by the end of the week

The city of Bonn assumes that riverbank areas in Beuel and below the Alter Zoll as well as other paths close to the banks, for example in the Rheinaue, could be flooded from Thursday morning. According to the city's press office, these areas will therefore be closed and warning signs put up. The city recommends that cyclists avoid the cycle paths near the banks. There is also a warning against water sports in the Rhine: stand-up paddlers in particular should avoid the dangers posed by strong currents and floating debris.