Floods on the Rhine and Sieg Water level to rise to over 7+ metres by the end of the week
Bonn/Rhein-Sieg district · The German Weather Service is warning of continuous rain. After the water levels of the Rhine and Sieg have fallen again in recent days, the rain could once again cause flooding in Bonn and the region. The city of Bonn is therefore also warning water sports enthusiasts.
After the Rhine and Sieg reached peak levels over the Christmas holidays and the water levels subsequently fell again, they are rising again. The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of continuous rain until Thursday evening, especially in the west and centre of Germany. The State Environment Agency expects river levels to rise in North Rhine-Westphalia as a result. The Rhine and Sieg are also affected.
On the Rhine in Bonn, the Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSV) reported a level of 5.04 metres at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The Rhine level has been rising again since Wednesday morning: On Wednesday, the WSV measured a level of 5.59 metres at 1 pm. The level of the River Sieg is also rising again: in Sankt Augustin/Menden it reached 3.43 metres on Wednesday afternoon, compared to 1.86 metres the day before.
The water levels could continue to rise until the end of the week: According to the Flood Forecasting Centre (HVZ) of the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, the Rhine level could rise to up to 7.50 metres by Friday, 5 January. The Rhine last rose to 7.51 metres on Boxing Day. From 7.40 metres onwards, the Rhine is considered to be at medium flood level.
City of Bonn warns stand-up paddlers
The city of Bonn assumes that riverbank areas in Beuel and below the Alter Zoll as well as other paths close to the banks, for example in the Rheinaue, could be flooded from Thursday morning. According to the city's press office, these areas will therefore be closed and warning signs put up. The city recommends that cyclists avoid the cycle paths near the banks. There is also a warning against water sports in the Rhine: stand-up paddlers in particular should avoid the dangers posed by strong currents and floating debris.
The city of Bonn has already cleaned up some of the banks and roads close to the banks after the floods at the end of the year. In order not to damage the soaked ground during the clearing work with heavy vehicles, further clearing work will be postponed in view of the rising water levels. Where there is still acute danger due to storm damage, for example, the banks are being secured.
