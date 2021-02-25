A pass across 40 very wet meters : Water police saves soccer match in Widdig

A boat of the water police on the Rhine. (Symbolic image) Foto: DPA

With a successful pass over about 40 meters from a patrol boat, the water police saved a family's soccer game on the banks of the Rhine in Bornheim-Widdig.

The ball had accidentally landed in the river near Widdig on Tuesday afternoon. The by chance passing officers fished the soccer ball out of the Rhine and shot it from the boat "skillfully" back to shore, the police announced on Wednesday.

Parents and children promptly thanked the officers with "La Ola" for their quick help. "Who knows - if it doesn't work out with the soccer career, the water police is also happy to welcome sporty new blood," the police wrote.