Analysis by the NRW Ministry of the Environment Water quality in these swimming lakes is “excellent"

The swimming lakes in the region scored very well in the survey. The Rotter See in Troisdorf (See is the German word for lake), the Heiderbergsee in Brühl, the Bleibtreusee and the Otto-Maigler-See in Hürth as well the Escher Badesee in Cologne, Vingster Baggersee in Cologne and Fühlinger See were all found to have excellent water quality. The Liblarer See in Erftstadt, the Freilinger See in Blankenheim (Euskirchen district) and Zieselsmaar in Kerpen also received an "excellent" rating.