Analysis by the NRW Ministry of the Environment Water quality in these swimming lakes is “excellent"
Bonn · The recreational lakes in North Rhine-Westphalia have very good water quality. According to the NRW Ministry of the Environment, 104 out of a total of 112 swimming spots were rated as "excellent" - including several swimming lakes in the region.
The water quality of recreational lakes in North Rhine-Westphalia is very good. In NRW, there are 85 designated EU swimming lakes with 112 swimming sites that are regularly tested for water quality during the summer season. This was reported in Düsseldorf on Friday by the NRW Ministry of the Environment and the NRW State Office for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection. The water quality at 104 swimming areas received an excellent rating in 2023.
Rotter See in Troisdorf has excellent water quality
The swimming lakes in the region scored very well in the survey. The Rotter See in Troisdorf (See is the German word for lake), the Heiderbergsee in Brühl, the Bleibtreusee and the Otto-Maigler-See in Hürth as well the Escher Badesee in Cologne, Vingster Baggersee in Cologne and Fühlinger See were all found to have excellent water quality. The Liblarer See in Erftstadt, the Freilinger See in Blankenheim (Euskirchen district) and Zieselsmaar in Kerpen also received an "excellent" rating.
Health departments take water samples on a regular basis
The water quality of the swimming areas at Bettenkamper Meer in Moers, Horstmarer See in Lünen and the DLRG (German Life Saving Association) Lingesetalsperre swimming area in Marienheide was rated as "good" in 2023. The Essen Baldeneysee Seaside Beach was rated "sufficient". No data was available yet for four newly added swimming areas.
The health authorities take water samples for analysis at least every four weeks during swim season. Among other things, they test for the presence of the intestinal bacteria enterococci and Escherichia coli.
The Rhine is not considered a place to swim
According to the information provided, the Rhine with its shipping waterways is not considered safe for swimming. Swimming in such waterways is strictly prohibited, as the currents caused by shipping traffic are life-threatening.
(Orig. text: ga/epd; Translation: ck)