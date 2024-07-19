Knife attack at A3 motorway service area ‘We believe that the perpetrator and victim know each other’

The situation at the scene initially proved to be confusing. According to Scholten, it is now clear that a total of five vehicles were involved in the incident. First of all, the two cars of the later victims of the attack: the couple, who Scholten says do not live in the region, were travelling on the A3 in a dark BMW and a camper van. Apparently they wanted to deliver one of the cars and took a break in the Logebachtal, but then events came thick and fast, according to witness reports. A VW Phaeton suddenly rammed into the motorhome parked on the right-hand side of the lay-by. Two other vehicles followed and also slammed on the brakes. The occupants got out and attacked the couple, including with a knife.