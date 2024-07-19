Knife attack at A3 motorway service area ‘We believe that the perpetrator and victim know each other’
Siebengebirge · A couple was seriously injured in a knife attack on Wednesday evening at the Logebachtal West rest area on the A3 near Bad Honnef. One day later, new information emerged.
On Thursday lunchtime, near the Siebengebirge on and off ramps near Königswinter-Ittenbach and Bad Honnef/Linz, there was hardly any reminder of what had happened the previous evening at the Logebachtal West car park, which had triggered a major operation by the police, emergency services and fire brigade. A 51-year-old man and his 50-year-old wife had been seriously injured in a knife attack. The exact circumstances of what happened are still the subject of intensive investigations. According to the police, it is believed to be an ‘aquaintance crime', i.e. involving people who knew each other. The police are still looking for the suspects.
The attack took place on Wednesday evening shortly after 8 p.m. at the Logebachtal West service area, an unsightly lay-by on the A3 motorway. Toilet blocks, overflowing rubbish bins, a few tables and benches that have been scribbled on: there's nothing that would make you want to stay or have something to eat here. It’s mainly truck drivers who use the lay-by in the evenings to take a break from their daily driving. Even during the day on Thursday, they make up the majority of travellers on the busy A3 heading for their holidays. Do lay-bys like this feel unsafe? A man from the Ruhr region, who has taken a short break in his sports car, waves off the question. He doesn't feel unsafe at all, he says, and speeds off.
Knife attack at A3 motorway service area: the people involved already knew each other
Indeed, the police are keen to point out that the incident on Wednesday evening was not an attack on random victims on their way to their holiday, but one between acquaintances. The exact background is still the subject of investigations, which have also been launched nationwide. Robert Scholten, but spokesman for the Bonn police, confirmed that there was a link between the perpetrators and the victims.
The police have so far been able to reconstruct the actual course of events, according to Scholten. After the police and emergency services had initially assumed a traffic accident with several vehicles involved, it turned out that a man had been attacked in the lay-by several persons and seriously injured with a knife.
At first, it could not be ruled out that his life was in danger. The 51-year-old's female companion was also seriously injured. The man was taken by rescue helicopter to Cologne-Merheim Hospital, the woman by ambulance to a nearby hospital. According to the police, both are still receiving inpatient treatment. However, they are no longer in a critical condition.
The situation at the scene initially proved to be confusing. According to Scholten, it is now clear that a total of five vehicles were involved in the incident. First of all, the two cars of the later victims of the attack: the couple, who Scholten says do not live in the region, were travelling on the A3 in a dark BMW and a camper van. Apparently they wanted to deliver one of the cars and took a break in the Logebachtal, but then events came thick and fast, according to witness reports. A VW Phaeton suddenly rammed into the motorhome parked on the right-hand side of the lay-by. Two other vehicles followed and also slammed on the brakes. The occupants got out and attacked the couple, including with a knife.
When the 51-year-old collapsed, bleeding, the attackers made off in two of the vehicles involved, travelling on the A3 towards Frankfurt. The VW Phaeton, which had rammed into the camper van, was simply left behind by the perpetrators. The car was later seized by the police.
Lorry driver describes the events
The police can rely, among other things, on the testimony of a lorry driver who was also able to record the events with his dash cam. The man reported that he had been cut off by the VW Phaeton on the approach to the motorway lay-by. The car had swerved in front of him, then entered the lay-by and rammed into the motorhome parked on the right-hand side.
The 51-year-old lost a lot of blood due to a deep cut on his forearm. The lorry driver and the victim's wife provided first aid and tried to stop the bleeding. ‘I stood by him and tried to calm him down a bit,’ reported the lorry driver that evening, still under the impression of what he had experienced. He was able to record most of the events with his dashcam. While he was on the phone to the police, he noticed that the injured man had fallen unconscious. "Then we pulled him up, held his arm up and tied it off. It was not a pretty picture."
An emergency doctor from Siegburg and two ambulances from the Königswinter rescue service arrived at the motorway service station. The emergency services briefly closed the motorway for the arrival of the rescue helicopter, but it was then able to land on a rescue site on the ICE route. The helicopter took the seriously injured man to Cologne-Merheim, where he is being treated and is under police protection. His wife was taken to a nearby hospital. Officers from the motorway police and Bonn police were deployed alongside the emergency services and fire brigade. A homicide squad was set up; the public prosecutor's office is involved. Forensic experts were still working in the evening.
Police are searching for the perpetrators nationwide at full speed, Scholten told the GA. It cannot be ruled out that the cars involved were travelling with stolen number plates. It had so far not been confirmed that there had already been a chase between those involved before the escalation at the motorway service area. However, the police are of course following up all leads. The ‘very good witness statements’ at a time when darkness had not yet fallen over the motorway service area gave cause for hope. Witnesses are also asked to contact the police on 0228-150.
Original text: Claudia Sülzen and Annekatrin Stoll
Translation: Jean Lennox